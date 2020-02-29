us,-taliban-signal-offer-aimed-at-ending-war-in-afghanistan,-complete-troop-pullout-in-fourteen-months

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States signed a peace settlement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an conclusion to 18 many years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and enabling U.S. troops to return house from America’s longest war.

Below the agreement, the U.S. would draw its forces down to 8,600 from 13,000 in the following 3-4 months, with the remaining U.S. forces withdrawing in 14 months. The entire pullout, however, would count on the Taliban meeting their commitments to reduce terrorism.

President George W. Bush ordered the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in reaction to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Some U.S. troops at present serving there experienced not still been born when the Globe Trade Centre collapsed on that crisp, sunny morning that transformed how People see the planet.

It only took a couple months to topple the Taliban and ship Osama bin Laden and leading al-Qaida militants scrambling throughout the border into Pakistan, but the war dragged on for years as the United States experimented with create a stable, performing condition in a single of the least produced countries in the earth. The Taliban regrouped, and at the moment keep sway around half the state.

The U.S. expended a lot more than $750 billion, and on all sides the war cost tens of countless numbers of lives misplaced, completely scarred and indelibly interrupted. But the conflict was also often dismissed by U.S. politicians and the American general public.

U.S. Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo attended the ceremony in Qatar, the place the Taliban have a political place of work, but did not indicator the agreement. Rather, it was signed by U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Taliban harbored bin Laden and his al-Qaida network as they plotted, and then celebrated, the hijackings of four airliners that have been crashed into reduce Manhattan, the Pentagon and a discipline in western Pennsylvania, killing virtually 3,000 persons.

Pompeo had privately explained to a convention of U.S. ambassadors at the State Section this 7 days that he was likely only for the reason that President Donald Trump had insisted on his participation, in accordance to two persons existing.

Dozens of Taliban users experienced earlier held a compact victory march in Qatar in which they waved the militant group’s white flags, according to a movie shared on Taliban web sites. “Today is the day of victory, which has occur with the aid of Allah,” mentioned Abbas Stanikzai, a person of the Taliban’s direct negotiators, who joined the march.

Trump has consistently promised to get the U.S. out of its “endless wars” in the Center East, and the withdrawal of troops could provide a improve as he seeks re-election in a nation weary of involvement in distant conflicts.

Trump has approached the Taliban agreement cautiously, steering crystal clear of the crowing bordering other key overseas plan steps, these as his talks with North Korea.

Past September, on small discover, he named off what was to be a signing ceremony with the Taliban at Camp David just after a series of new Taliban attacks. But he has considering the fact that been supportive of the talks led by his specific envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Below the settlement, the Taliban guarantee not to let extremists use the nation as a staging ground for attacking the U.S. or its allies. But U.S. officials are loath to have faith in the Taliban to fulfill their obligations.

The prospective buyers for Afghanistan’s long run are unsure. The arrangement sets the phase for peace talks involving Afghan factions, which are likely to be difficult. Below the agreement, 5,000 Taliban are to be launched from Afghan-run jails, but it’s not identified if the Afghan authorities will do that. There are also queries about irrespective of whether Taliban fighters loyal to several warlords will be willing to disarm.

It is not obvious what will become of gains built in women’s legal rights given that the toppling of the Taliban, which had repressed females and ladies under a strict brand name of Sharia regulation. Women’s rights in Afghanistan experienced been a best issue of equally the Bush and Obama administration, but it stays a deeply conservative region, with women nevertheless battling for essential rights.

There are now additional than 16,500 soldiers serving below the NATO banner, of which 8,000 are American. Germany has the following greatest contingent, with one,300 troops, adopted by Britain with one,100.

In all, 38 NATO international locations are contributing forces to Afghanistan. The alliance formally concluded its battle mission in 2014 and now presents schooling and assistance to Afghan forces.

The U.S. has a individual contingent of five,000 troops deployed to carry out counter-terrorism missions and deliver air and ground assistance to Afghan forces when requested.

Considering that the begin of negotiations with the Taliban, the U.S. has stepped up its air assaults on the Taliban as effectively as a community Islamic Condition affiliate. Very last yr the U.S. air pressure dropped far more bombs on Afghanistan than in any calendar year due to the fact 2013.

Seven times in the past, the Taliban started a 7-working day “reduction of violence” period, a prerequisite to the peace offer signing.

“We have observed a major reduction in violence in Afghanistan over the very last times, and therefore we are also very close to the signing of an settlement amongst the United States and the Taliban,” NATO Secretary Common Jens Stoltenberg explained Friday in Brussels.

He was in Kabul on Saturday for a individual signing ceremony with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper. That signing was meant to clearly show continuing NATO and U.S. guidance for Afghanistan.

“The street to peace will be extensive and challenging and there will be setbacks, and there is a chance constantly for spoilers,” Stoltenberg said. “But the factor is, we are dedicated, the Afghan men and women are committed to peace, and we will continue on to deliver aid.”

___

Gannon documented from Kabul, Afghanistan. Linked Push writers Rahim Faiez and Tameem Akhgar in Kabul, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem contributed.