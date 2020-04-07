US time wasted for coronavirus because Americans are racist

Chinese state media continue their relentless campaign to turn the coronavirus pandemic to a Communist Party advantage with a wording in the Global Times on Tuesday, blaming the “three arrogances” on the West for preventing the world from uniting with the disease and forgetting Beijing’s role in spreading it.

The publisher started with the theme of Big Lies, the false claim that China had no idea that the coronavirus was so contagious that it had escaped to Wuhan City, where the outbreak began.

In fact, the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) knew how contagious the virus was for weeks before being admitted to the world, and acted mercilessly to silence Wuhan’s doctors who tried to raise the alarm, but in propaganda like the Global Times The PCC aims to be surprised that Wuhan’s virus was so infectious and quickly alerted the rest of humanity when they learned the terrifying truth.

According to the Global Times, the noble and brave PCC gave the world a wonderful “opportunity” to fight coronavirus with Chinese help, but this golden opportunity was wasted by the three western “arrogances” of racism, cultural superiority, and democracy.

The first two complaints are obvious enough since the PCC launched a massive propaganda offensive to define all mentions of Chinese guilt in the pandemic, or even simple statements of fact about its origins in Wuhan, as “racism.” “, and much of the western media. Establishment was delighted to play. The PCC knows exactly which buttons to click with both European left and European journalists.

On the other hand, the “third arrogance” is a remarkable Chinese effort to turn western problems into transparency and government accountability into a problem.. The Global Times argued that the PCC rule is superior because it is opaque, while western democracy and Beijing’s demands for honesty are an impediment to effective disease control:

The third arrogance has to do with the Western system of government. Western countries emphasized that the actions of their governments are “transparent”, allowing people to better manage themselves because they take responsibility for themselves.

It has been shown to be blind trust.

Due to these arrogance, the first reactions to the virus in the US and Europe were terrible. Given China’s first experience, it’s a little unforgivable to have made some serious mistakes.

Of course, free-market capitalism took a routine of beating the communists, who laughingly claimed that they had adopted a “people-centered approach” to the coronavirus, although they still would not tell the truth about how many people were killed:

As the epidemic intensifies, the United States and Europe gradually adopt stricter prevention and control measures. But there have always been a number of issues in the process.

First, governing parties have invested too much in considering the interests of minorities and small groups. This is evident in the United States. Washington continues to place short-term political interests above people’s lives and social rights is a problem in the western democratic system.

Second, they give capital priority. As they face the fight against COVID-19, some politicians become more concerned about the epidemic affecting the economy, especially the stock markets. This is different from the people-oriented concept of China, showing that western countries are capitalist societies.

Third, the United States and Europe have implemented social Darwinism in their policies. Since the spread of COVID-19, some senior officials in the U.S. and European countries have proposed “herd immunity”. Some even said that the elderly, if diagnosed with COVID-19 patients, would have to sacrifice their lives to protect the general situation.

The publisher concluded with the latest statement from Beijing’s great propaganda push, which showed a pandemic caused by communist China as proof that China’s system is far superior to the western world:

In the past, the West has given the impression of being developed and powerful in all aspects. But the COVID-19 pandemic has made people realize that this is not exactly the case. Western countries are weak in internet application, big data and transport networks. Its industrial production and technological capabilities are not as strong as one would expect. They have exposed many problems in their medical systems and in government leadership.

China has shown strong leadership, industrial and technological capabilities, and cultural cohesion and optimism throughout society in the fight against COVID-19. China is ready to contribute to the global pandemic fight, and western countries need to change their previous misconceptions as soon as possible.

The U.S. intelligence community presented a classified report to the White House last week that concluded that China has deliberately hidden the spread of the coronavirus epidemic and continues to report false data to the world. China’s latest pronouncements include zero coronavirus deaths on Monday and zero infections anywhere in the Massive People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military apparatus. In fact, PLA officials said the epidemic “really improved preparedness for the Chinese military.”

“The US welcomes China’s call to combat the COVID-19 pandemic together,” said State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus. “We urge Beijing to share all virus data, for international teams to investigate how the outbreak in China began and for its citizens to allow their voices free.”

“True cooperation requires transparency and real action, not just rhetoric,” Ortagus added, possibly after reading the latest PCC editorials and deciding to refute them directly.