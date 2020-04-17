US Treasurers Will Fly For Coronavirus Treatment, But Oil

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

A drug developed by Gilead scientists has shown a useful role in the treatment of coronavirus patients

China declares its domestic product to be 6.8%

The press conference announced instructions on leading the economic recovery which reached 6.7% in March.

U.S. death toll on Friday in the hope of better treatment for the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 704.81 points to 24,242.49, while the S&P 500 rose 75.01 points to 2,874.56 and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 117.78 points to 8,650.14.

For weeks, the Dow gained 2.2%.

Friday’s close on the New York Stock Exchange summed up 4.83 billion shares with 2,554 advances, 19 adjusting for highs, and 420 declining, with 10 new deposits.

Power plants were led by General Electric (GE), Gilead Grain (GILD) and Ford Motor Co (F).

A drug developed by Gilead Science (GILD), remdesivir, has shown efficacy in treating coronavirus patients at a Chicago hospital. Gilead jumped 9.73%.

Many reviewers have been very careful about the design.

“Proper medicine is a big step forward and will pave the way for the industry to open up and start new ‘cancer careers before cancer,” said Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. “It is safer and more difficult because it is given to those who need care.”

“It’s faster to diagnose all causes, but what it does show is that coronavirus is a health problem that requires a health problem,” said Michael Arone, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors. “If we can build a healthy outcome, I think less from the point of view of the market, things will improve soon.”

“If he is successful in keeping someone from looking at the disease or is only reducing his severity, he is a competitor and (a) allows the business to grow more and faster. , “said Jim Paulsen, chief economist at the company in Leuthold.

Boeing (BA) has risen 14.55% after the plane said it would continue operations in the Seattle area on April 20.

Procter & Gamble (PG) announces its U.S. rating of golf. the price was 10% so that the goods were sold at the cuttings. PG scores rose 2.6%.

The House of Commons Leadership Council declared an economic growth of 6.7% in March, the biggest decline in its 60-year rule.

“The major decline in LEI represents the immediate withdrawal of business activity due to global catastrophe and reflects the rise of US business in the deepest center,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, the director of investment research at the Construction Council.

China reported that its domestic product grew by 6.8% in the first half, the highest performance since 1992.

“The market is a bit underwhelming right now,” said David Bailin, chief financial officer at Citi Private Bank. “Last season we had the best coach to see some real improvement in quality.”

Across Asia, markets are quite high. China Composite for China rose 0.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.56% and Japan’s Nikkei-225 jumped 3.15%.

In Europe, the markets were very high, the FTSE-100 British gained 2.82%, the CAC-40 increased by 3.42% and the DAX of DAX increased by 3.15%.

Crude’s revenue was up 8.96% at $ 18.09 per pound, while Brent crude increased 0.85% to $ 28.32. Gold currencies fell 2.15%.

The euro rose 0.26% to $ 1.0866 and the pound increased 0.34% to $ 1.25.

The yield on the 10-year fund rose 2.51% to 0.654% and the 30-year fund yield increased 0.08% to 1.276%.

