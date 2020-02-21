[US troopers use digital fact to teach in the weapon system to demolish enemy bunkers – Defense Blog]

The U.S. Military UU. It presently uses 1000’s of virtual teaching gadgets, such as new digital reality simulators to teach in the M3E1 Multi-Part Anti-Armor Weapons System.

The Military is not new to digital actuality: it has been working with technological innovation given that 2012. The objective is to make overcome simulations as true as possible.

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He has posted some images that clearly show that US soldiers, assigned to the 10th Specific Forces Team (Airborne), use and fire an M3E1 Anti-Armor Anti-Armor Weapon Method (also regarded as Carl Gustav’s recoilless rifle) through a demonstration of Reconfigurable Virtual Trainer in the Grafenwoehr schooling space of ​​the seventh Army Coaching Command, Germany.

The M3E1 Multi-purpose Anti-Armor Anti-Own Weapon Program (MAAWS) is a rechargeable rifle devoid of recoil of 84 mm intended to attack flippantly armored targets at distances of up to 500 meters and gentle targets of up to 800 meters. The M3E1 MAAWS is submersible, jumpable and operable day / evening in salt drinking water. The M3E1 MAAWS needs a crew of two 1 to carry and fire the weapon, and the other to carry the ammunition and load the weapon.

The M3E1 rifle is 14.8 lbs . (28 per cent lighter) than the M3, it consists of ergonomic enhancements and an automated bullet counter. The M3E1 rifle is equipped with a lightweight digital fire manage method (four.2 kilos) that instantly offers ballistic methods for static and moving targets.

The new weapon technique is also designed to give troops a lot more possibilities to destroy enemy bunkers.

Photograph by Markus Rauchenberger.

