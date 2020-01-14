US troops describe the “miraculous” escape to Iraqi base that was hit by Iranian missile attacks

AIN AL-ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ – Troops at the Iraqi Air Force Base, which bore the brunt of the first direct Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces, were shocked by its intensity and grateful that they came through unscathed.

The extent of the damage to Ain al-Asad base demonstrated Iran’s destructive ability at a time when US officials said they were still concerned that Iranian-backed groups across the region could attack the United States.

“It’s a miracle that nobody was injured,” Lieutenant Colonel Staci Coleman, the U.S. Air Force officer who heads the airfield, told reporters on Monday at the huge base deep in the western Anbar desert in Iraq, where 1,500 Americans were stationed ,

“Who believes they’ll be fired at with ballistic missiles … and they won’t suffer any casualties?”

The January 8 attack came hours after U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the United States should face retaliatory measures following the United States’ murder of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week in a drone attack in Iraq.

The murder has raised fears of a new Middle East war, but the US, Iraq and other countries with grassroots at the base said no one had been injured. US military leaders said this was thanks to the local commanders, not Tehran’s goodwill.

At one point, a cruise missile had left a large crater and burned living quarters from shipping containers.

Heavy explosive walls made of concrete were knocked over and the shipping containers were smashed and charred with contents such as bicycles, chairs and other furniture. Several soldiers said one of them was almost blown up when he was in a shelter behind the blast walls.

Nearly a dozen missiles landed at the airbase, where US forces “scattered” plans to separate soldiers and equipment in a number of fortified areas.

The United States had no patriot air defense base, which forced local commanders to protect their troops.

“We received a notification a few hours before the equipment was moved that an attack was possible,” said Sgt. Tommie Caldwell, US staff.

Lieutenant Colonel Coleman said that at 10pm. All of the staff she manages were ready to take cover. “People took it very seriously,” she said.

The rockets arrived three and a half hours later. Several soldiers said they continued for two hours.

Staff Sgt.Armando Martinez, who had been out looking for victims, said he couldn’t believe how easily a missile aimed at the concrete bulkheads.

“When a missile hits, it’s one thing. But a ballistic missile is like terror,” he said.

“You see a white light like a shooting star and a few seconds later it lands and explodes. The other day, after the attack, a colleague saw a real shooting star and panicked. “

A missile landed on the tarmac of a Blackhawk helicopter park and maintenance area and helped transfer equipment to fight Islamic state insurgents.

The helicopters had been relocated, but two light hangars were destroyed and badly damaged near Portacabin.

“We must have been in the bunkers for more than five hours, maybe seven or eight,” said Kenneth Goodwin, U.S. Air Force sergeant. “They knew what they wanted by aiming at the airfield and parking lot.”

It was the recent strike against an air base that has played a prominent role in the visits of senior US officials to Iraq.

“When we hear about the militia’s possible missile attacks after these missile attacks, we tend to think,” Oh, just missiles … that’s a change, “said Coleman, describing the general feeling when the missile attacks were over as” sheer relief. ” ,

The Iraqi military said on Sunday that four people had been wounded in an attack on Balad Air Force Base in northern Iraq, which also includes US personnel. Military sources identified the wounded as Iraqi soldiers.