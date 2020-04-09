US truck driver pleaded guilty to 39 Vietnamese deaths

A truck driver accused of killing 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found inside a refrigerated container being towed to England pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.

Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon ​​in Northern Ireland, entered the plea at Central London Criminal Court. Robinson appeared in court via video link along with four co-defendants.

The bodies of 39 people were found in the container in the back of the truck on October 23. Police investigating the case found 31 men and eight women victims were all from Vietnam and ranged in age from 15 to 44, including 10 teenagers. .

Police said they were killed in a combination of a lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space. The victims came from poor villages in Vietnam and are believed to have paid smugglers to take them on risky journeys to better lives abroad.

The truck discovered in the town of Grays, east of London, arrived in England on a ferry from Zeebrugge to Belgium.

Robinson previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist illegal immigration and criminal property acquisition. He was denied a charge of transferring criminal property.

Another defendant, Gheorghe Nica, 43, of Langdon Hills, denied 39 counts of manslaughter.

Romanian national Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, denies a charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.

Christopher Kennedy, 23, of Armagh County, Northern Ireland, has denied conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.

Valentin Calota, 37, of Birmingham, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.

A trial is scheduled to begin October 5.

He also denied one count of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration between May 1, 2018 and October 24, 2019.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones QC said a charge of human trafficking scheme fell in relation to Kennedy and Robinson.

He asked for three weeks to decide whether to proceed with a trial against Robinson on the outstanding charge he faced.