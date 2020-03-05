[us-tycoon-robert-durst-goes-on-demo-for-murder-of-ideal-friend]

Robert Durst sits for opening statements in his murder demo in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — An eccentric US serious estate tycoon accused of the 2000 murder of his very best buddy finally went on demo yesteray in California, in a situation that gained new momentum soon after his participation in a 2015 HBO documentary collection.

Robert Durst, 76, has pleaded not guilty to the demand that he shot Susan Berman in the back of the head, execution-model, in 2000 at her home in Los Angeles.

“The proof is heading to show without issue that Susan understood her killer, and that she freely and voluntarily admitted this person into her house,” Deputy District Attorney John Lewin instructed jurors in his opening statement.

Prosecutors alleged that Durst murdered Berman, a criminal offense writer, in December 2000 to stop her from getting questioned by New York law enforcement about the disappearance of his spouse Kathleen in 1982.

Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster, experienced acted as a spokeswoman for Durst after he turned a suspect in the disappearance of his spouse, who vanished from the couple’s New York cottage.

Durst was arrested in March 2015 in a New Orleans hotel place in link with Berman’s murder, hours in advance of the last episode of the 6-section HBO documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

The collection delved into the disappearance of his spouse as effectively as the killing of Berman and the 2001 loss of life of a neighbor in Texas who was observed dismembered.

At the time of the 2001 murder, Durst was dwelling below an assumed name in Texas and pretended to be a mute girl. He claimed self-defense and was acquitted immediately after a higher-profile demo.

In the HBO documentary’s explosive finale, Durst is listened to muttering to himself, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course” — seemingly unaware that a wireless microphone remained switched on while he utilized the bathroom.

Durst has regularly denied killing his wife or Berman.

However, Lewin said the murder scene pointed to Durst’s involvement.

He explained to jurors the killer experienced despatched a cryptic notice to Beverly Hills police — ahead of her overall body was discovered — with Berman’s address and the phrase “cadaver.”

In The Jinx, Durst was proven a further letter he at the time despatched Berman — the handwriting appeared to be nearly similar to that witnessed in the “cadaver” note.

Durst’s defense staff has stated that their client experienced penned the take note to police but argue that this did not necessarily mean he killed Berman.

Lewin additional that Berman lived in a small-crime region of Los Angeles, and that there was no indicator of a theft or a wrestle at her house when law enforcement identified her physique.

The demo in Los Angeles is expected to previous several months, with opening statements probably heading into subsequent week. — AFP