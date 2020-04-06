As the US prepares for a deadly weekend, President Donald Trump has made plans to start his Sunday morning.

On Sunday, the majority of the city was declared dead last week during the “Pearl Harbor moment” and the coronavirus had threatened the loss of hospitals and led to thousands of deaths.

But on Monday morning, Trump said he could see the “light at the end of the restraint”.

Trump’s voice was compared to Surgeon General Jerome Adams’s interview on NBC’s Meet the Press when he compared it this week to the attack on Pearl Harbor on September 11.

“This will be a very difficult time for many Americans in their entire life,” he said.

The glasses may be the ones that show a lot of pressure on the king, but there are some misconceptions driving Trump’s tenure.

The US was unaware of the Japanese invasion of Hawaii in 1941 and the al Qaeda bombing of the US in 2001, despite the resurgence of two-day military drills. to survive the infamy.

Signs: President Donald Trump during a coronavirus operation shortens the White House. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

Contrary to Trump’s assertion no one knows what the disease is, but it is clear that the US will rise at least in January.

In the immediate aftermath of the war of 1941 and 2001, Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and George W. Bush joined the general public, and Trump himself divided the group according to his policies. three years in power.

With the Associated Press & CNN.