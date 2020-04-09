US unemployment rate likely to have reached 14.7%, the highest since 1940

Since Franklin Roosevelt took office, he may be at the highest level of unemployment.

According to the US Department of Labor, an additional 6.6 million Americans have made their first unemployment claims in the week to April 4. This is followed by 3.3 million and 6.9 million in the previous two weeks.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 16.8 million initial jobless claims over the past three weeks, but as of March 13 there are already 7 million unemployed. Put together, the unemployment rate is 23.9 million and the real unemployment rate is 14.7%, the highest since the beginning of World War II.

The “official” current unemployment rate is 4.4%, up from 3.5% in February, one week behind March 13. Therefore, it is the job report for April that begins to show these two digits.

However, how the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies Americans as unemployed can underestimate official unemployment. Americans are considered unemployed only if they are unemployed and looking for work. Some recently fired workers may be waiting for their home orders to pass before looking for new jobs, and are excluded from the unemployed total.

