[us-upbeat-on-taliban-peace,-warns-afghan-leaders]

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 ― The United States voiced optimism yesterday about achieving an accord to end the war in Afghanistan as a partial truce held with the Taliban, warning rival leaders in the Kabul govt not to scuttle the “enormous chance.”

“So far the reduction in violence is operating ― imperfect, but it truly is doing work,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo instructed a news conference in Washington.

“We’re on the cusp of an massive, tremendous political opportunity,” he said.

The historic offer would see the US withdraw thousands of troops, winding down America’s longest war which was released immediately after the September 11, 2001 attacks but has grown more and more unpopular at home.

The Taliban would then open negotiations with the internationally recognised authorities in Kabul, which the Islamist militants have refused to recognise.

But the Afghan administration is in disarray, with President Ashraf Ghani very last 7 days declared the winner of a new term in elections but his chief rival, Abdullah Abdullah, rejecting the effects and vowing to kind his very own federal government.

The United States has conspicuously not congratulated Ghani, in contrast to the European Union and the Kabul government’s regional ally India.

In a statement yesterday, the State Department said only that it “notes” the election announcement. It mentioned Ghani experienced agreed to postpone his inauguration which was scheduled tomorrow.

‘Enormous vested interest’

Abdullah’s spokesman, Fraidoon Khwazoon, advised AFP that equally Abdullah and Ghani were being delaying swearing-in ceremonies prepared for Thursday by two months.

Requested about the election, Pompeo claimed the US desired to make guaranteed the success were “free and reasonable and accurate” and warned towards “any 1 compact group” blocking the peace procedure.

“There are these with an tremendous vested desire in the standing quo,” Pompeo said, characterizing the present scenario as “bloodshed, tears, economic challenges.”

“We want to make guaranteed that… all the folks who have an interest ― whether which is simply because of corruption of because of some ideological watch ― are not able to spoil what it is that the Afghan folks so richly are worthy of,” he reported.

Ghani, when stating he hopes for peace with the Taliban, was important as diplomacy collected steam final calendar year, particularly more than the militants’ refusal to realize the Kabul govt.

President Donald Trump has named the Afghan war a waste of blood and treasure and his administration has termed the truce a check of no matter if the Taliban can make fantastic on its promises.

The important US demand remains the similar from 2001 ― that the Taliban not let Afghan territory to be utilised by al-Qaeda, or now Islamic Condition extremists, to plan global attacks.

Pompeo rejected a concern on regardless of whether a US withdrawal would jeopardize the legal rights of gals, who under the Taliban’s extremely-austere 1996-2001 routine had been forbidden from training and forced to put on all-encompassing burqas in community.

“Our mission-established there has been substantially broader than that,” Pompeo claimed.

He voiced confidence that “voices all across the Afghan political spectrum” like women of all ages “will go into the top alternative.”

Downturn in violence

Trump, talking to reporters on a stop by to India, mentioned the United States was “pretty close” to a offer as two days experienced absent by with “a least of violence.”

He complained that US troops experienced turned into a “police force” instead than pursuing a armed service target.

“We could acquire that conveniently if I wanted to eliminate tens of millions of people. I don’t want to get rid of thousands and thousands of folks, innocent people today,” Trump claimed.

US General Scott Miller, the commander of the Nato-led mission in Afghanistan, also noticed the partial truce succeeding.

“We’re viewing what we would simply call a downward pattern in violence, which is good for the Afghan individuals. It is good for the country of Afghanistan,” he claimed in a assertion.

An Afghan stability supply advised AFP that Taliban attacks experienced dropped from an regular of 75 a working day to about 15 considering that the truce began on February 22.

But underscoring the fragility of the problem, the inside ministry said five safety personnel were being killed in 3 assaults in rural areas yesterday.

US forces also forces announced the fatalities of 4 Islamic Point out associates in two airstrikes in Kunar province.

More than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured around the previous 10 years, according to the United Nations. ― AFP