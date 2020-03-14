US vacation ban ‘to lengthen to United Kingdom and Ireland’ Coveney updates travel tips

The White House is anticipated to announce that the US will broaden its European travel ban, incorporating the United Kingdom and Ireland to its listing.

Less than the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and other folks are nevertheless allowed to return dwelling to the US – but will be funnelled to 13 airports and be subjected to overall health screenings and quarantine orders, in accordance to studies.

US vice president Mike Pence verified the ban on travel from the British isles and Ireland.

He said: “In our taskforce assembly these days the president has manufactured a final decision to suspend all journey to the Uk and Eire, effective midnight Monday night time, jap conventional time.”

Mr Pence claimed there had been a “unanimous recommendation” from well being professionals to lengthen the journey ban.

“Americans in the Uk or Ireland can occur house, authorized citizens can come house … they will will be funnelled by certain airports and processed.”

On Wednesday, President Trump introduced a thirty day period-lengthy restriction on vacation from most of Europe, established to commence at midnight on Friday night.

He stated on Thursday that he was thinking about other big constraints, this sort of as restricting travel to domestic warm places like California and Washington point out, without the need of spelling out how he would control these an incredible exertion.

The State Section issued a global advisory cautioning US citizens to “reconsider vacation abroad”.

The Tánaiste claims Irish citizens should really exercising a high degree of warning when earning vacation plans, specially in Europe.

In a assertion, Simon Coveney claims a rising variety of nations around the world are also imposing restrictions on entry and exit.

His division is now advising versus non-vital journey to the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland, and Slovakia.

It will also be delivering more advice on Spain which stays at non-critical travel, when Italy stays at no journey.

The Department’s consular tips line will be open up by the weekend and Irish embassies and consulates will be making use of social media to hold citizens educated.