US Vice President Pence honors Martin Luther King Jr. at the service

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence made a speech on Sunday commemorating Pastor Martin Luther King Jr. at a Tennessee church service.

Pence spoke at the Holy City Church of God in Memphis the day before the federal holiday, named after the leader of civil rights.

“I am here to pay homage and respect to a man who has touched and led the hearts of the American people, from walking the deep south dirt roads to speaking to hundreds of thousands on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, over the civil rights movement Triumphing Jim Crow, ”said Pence.

Before the service, Pence visited the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where King was shot on a balcony on April 4, 1968.

“But we are not here today to talk about this terrible day, but about a life of consequence and a life that is lived well,” said Pence.

Pence spoke about King’s religion and how he “challenged a nation’s conscience to live up to our highest ideals by speaking with our common belief.

The Vice President added: “He touched the hearts of millions of Americans and his words continue to inspire to this day.”

Pence paid tribute to the nation’s deep divide and said that if Americans devote themselves to the ideals that King put forward while striving to create opportunities for everyone, “we will find our way through these divided times and do our part to help us to form a more perfect union.