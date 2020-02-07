US voters must ban Trump

Despite his historic impeachment in the House of Representatives, Donald Trump will feel encouraged and unconstitutional after the Senate’s acquittal. The megalomaniac boss will plunge into unfathomable abysses as his titanic presidency approaches the campaign iceberg in November.

Trump is a predator with fork tongues, who is committed to nihilism, cold-bloodedly strives for power and applause. It reacts to threats like all poisonous reptiles: poisonous, malicious and without a conscience. In his opinion, life is zero, so his repulsive re-election “strategy” is predictable.

In any case – after calling the impeachment process “lynching” – he will continue to fuel racist tensions with xenophobic measures against immigration and rhetorical kerosene to ignite his “base”. nativist darkness that led to anti-Catholic unrest in 1844, the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1882 and the internment of Japanese Americans in 1942.

He may be recorded on a hot microphone saying racial riots “increase his crowd.” In his serpentine heart, Trump believes that such violence could “lead” him another term, which helps him become the “United States of Hatred”. “

It is conceivable that he pretends an “assassination attempt” of a “sick liberal” and insists that “sympathy” increases his “ratings”. Anyone who thinks such a disgusting fraud violates “Trump’s principles” – a blatant contradiction – is astoundingly trump poisoned.

If he is not re-elected, Trump will likely declare his loss “always part of my plan!” Since admitting an actual “defeat” requires an actual “character”.

In 1900 Theodore Roosevelt wrote: “If a man is not honest, we have no right to keep him in public life. In November, US voters must banish President Prevarication to the vast wasteland of his barren “soul” and bleak “spirit”.

D. S. MONAHAN

EDOGAWA WARD, TOKYO

