US warns China not to ‘exploit’ virus for sea disputes | Environment

File image exhibits a Chinese Coastline Guard vessel manoeuvring to block a Philippine government supply ship with customers of the media aboard at the disputed 2nd Thomas Shoal, aspect of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea, March 29, 2014. — Reuters

WASHINGTON, April 6 — The United States now warned China not to consider edge of the coronavirus pandemic to exert alone in the South China Sea after Vietnam said Beijing sank a trawler.

Amid the international target on combating Covid-19, China has ramped up self-explained study stations and landed exclusive navy aircraft in the dispute-rife sea, according to the Point out Office.

“We call on the PRC to stay centered on supporting intercontinental efforts to fight the international pandemic, and to stop exploiting the distraction or vulnerability of other states to grow its illegal claims in the South China Sea,” State Section spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus explained in a assertion.

Vietnam explained past week that it lodged a protest with Beijing following the Chinese Coast Guard “hindered, rammed and sunk” a Vietnamese boat with 8 fishermen on board around the Paracel Islands.

Vietnam — which, like China and Taiwan, statements sovereignty in excess of the Paracel Islands — named in a overseas ministry assertion for Beijing to compensate the fishermen, “strictly discipline” the officers responsible and reduce related occurrences in the potential.

The United States said it was “seriously concerned” about the episode.

“This incident is the hottest in a very long string of PRC actions to assert unlawful maritime statements and disadvantage its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea,” Ortagus claimed.

The United States, which has a expanding partnership with Vietnam, has challenged China’s claims in the South China Sea — 1 of the world’s busiest waterways and also dwelling to bountiful strength reserves.

China past month accused the United States of a “provocative” act right after indicating that the USS McCampbell missile destroyer sailed around the Paracel Islands without having Beijing’s authorization.

Tensions have risen sharply in modern yrs between China and the United States, which has also alleged that Beijing has not immediately managed SARS-CoV-2, the virus that has now infected far more than one particular million people today all-around the environment. — AFP