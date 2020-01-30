USA Boxing confirms the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Boxing Team

RINGSIDE 30/01/2020

USA Boxing today announced the 13 boxers who will represent Team USA at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as the 13 alternates. A full list can be found below.

The team was announced following the two-step qualification process that began in December at the U.S. Olympic Team Boxing Exams in Lake Charles 2020 and was completed at the 2020 Strandja tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. The full selection process for athletes can be found here.

“First of all, it was a very difficult decision,” said Billy Walsh, USA boxing head coach. “Some of these boxers were between the training camp and the Standja 2020 tournament.”

“We believe that the 13 boxers who have won their place on the Olympic qualification team will be the best team to represent Team USA in the upcoming qualifiers, and will have the best opportunity to be a complete team for them Qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “

All 13 boxers have two chances to hit their ticket to Tokyo. The first tournament will take place from March 26th to April 3rd in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Boxers who do not qualify in Argentina have the last chance at the World Qualifier in Paris, France, from May 13th to 24th. Click here for more information on boxing qualifications.

The boxers and several training partners will return to their next Olympic camp and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado on February 5.

USA boxing Olympic qualification team

51 kg: Virginia Fuchs, Houston, Texas

52 kg: Anthony Herrera, Los Angeles, California

57 kg: Andrea Medina, San Diego, California

57 kg: Bruce Carrington, Brooklyn, N.Y.

60 kg: Rashida Ellis, Lynn, Mass.

63 kg: Keyshawn Davis, Norfolk, Va.

69 kg: Oshae Jones, Toledo, Ohio

69 kg: Delante Johnson, Cleveland, Ohio

75 kg: Naomi Graham, Fayetteville, N.C.

75 kg: Joseph Hicks, Grand Rapids, Mich.

81 kg: Rahim Gonzales, Las Vegas, Nev.

91 kg: Darius Fulghum, Houston, Texas

91+ kg: Richard Torrez Jr., Tulare, calf.

USA Boxing Olympic Qualification Team Alternates

51 kg: Christina Cruz, Hell’s Kitchen, N.Y.

52 kg: Abraham Perez, Albuquerque, N.M.

57 kg: Lupe Gutierrez, Sacramento, CA

57 kg: David Navarro, Los Angeles, California

60 kg: Amelia Moore, Alexandria, Va.

63 kg: Ernesto Mercado, Pomona, California

69 kg: Briana Che, Madison, Wisc.

69 kg: Freudis Rojas Jr., Dallas, Texas

75 kg: Morelle McCane, Cleveland, Ohio

75 kg: Javier Martinez, Milwaukee, Wisc.

81 kg: Atif Oberlton, Philadelphia, PA.

91 kg: Jamar Talley, Camden, N.J.

91+ kg: Antonio Mireles, Des Moines, Iowa