USA Boxing Olympic Champions: 50 golds

Phil Jay 04/02/2020

The USA Boxing Team has had a love affair with the Olympic Games since the beginning and is still the most successful country it has ever participated in.

A total of 50 gold medals have been won since it started in 1904 when all 18 US competitors had traveled to St. Louis to kick off.

Oliver Kirk was the star of the show and won the main prize in two categories. The only pugilist in history who did this.

Kirk was only 20 years old at the time and won featherweight gold before losing ten pounds within 14 days to do the same in bantamweight.

World Boxing News has now decided to search the other 48 champions to find out what happened to those listed in a special American appeal.

1904

Flyweight (105 pounds) – George Finnegan

Finnegan went professional, had only six professional competitions and won three. The Californian retired in 1906 after being knocked out by Jimmy Carroll. He died seven years later.

Bantamweight (115) – Oliver Kirk

Featherweight (125) – Oliver Kirk

Kirk fought with Finnish sports professionals. Kirk won only three in eleven fights and was knocked out five times.

Lightweight (135) – Harry Spanjer

No information about Spanjer who is continuing his boxing career.

Welterweight (145) – Albert Young

Young became a sponsor after retiring after his Olympic triumph. Until his death in 1940, he was involved in a well-known operation in San Francisco.

Middleweight (158) – Charles Mayer

Mayer turned over in 1906 and lost twice before retiring in 1907.

Heavyweight (158+) – Sam Berger

Berger entered the winning list in early 1905 and scored three early knockouts before challenging Philadelphia Jack O’Brien for the light heavyweight title. With regard to the winner of the fight, there were newspaper conflicts that were officially considered a draw.

After defeating Al Kaufman in October 1906 despite a good start to the battle, Berger would never fight again.

When Berger turned to management, he was famous for taking over Jim Jeffries’ side of the contract for the historic clash with Jack Johnson in 1910.

1908

No US boxers participated in the games in London. Only four nations participated.

They were Australasia, Denmark, France and Great Britain.

1912

At the 1912 games in Stockholm, boxing was prohibited under Swedish law.

1916

No games due to the First World War.

1920

A total of 12 nations took part in the competition held in Antwerp and made it the largest competition to date.

Flyweight (£ 112) – Frankie Genaro (WORLD CHAMPION)

Genaro was the first of our winners to become a professional in 1920.

Despite an early setback in his sixth assignment, the New Yorker lost only two of his next seventeen and fought and won the American title in 1923.

Genaro held the belt for two years until he met Fidel LaBarba, a compatriot from Olympia. It would take another 72 fights before Genaro finally won the world championship in 1928.

He struck Frenchy Belanger for honor. A union followed in 1929, but Genaro lost to Emile Pladner in Paris. A little more than a month later, the revenge in the same place was sweet.

With two world championship titles in his possession, Genaro would rule until 1931.

Genaro was considered one of the best aviators of all time and was eliminated three years later with a record 79 wins in over 100 competitions.

Lightweight (135) – Samuel Mosberg

Mosberg had fought for the Navy during the war until 1918. Despite numerous offers to become a professional immediately after the war, Mosberg wanted to take part in the Olympic Games first.

Mosberg prevailed against Gotfred Johansen and became a professional with different results over the next few years. Despite fierce arguments, Mosberg never managed to win an easy world title.

Light Heavyweight (175) – Eddie Eagan

Eagan has the honor of being the only American to win gold at the Summer Olympics and Winter Games after winning the 175-pound gong in 1920. In 1928 he won a bobsleigh triumph after missing the podium in 1924.

He never became a professional.

1924

27 nations participated.

Flyweight (112) – Fidel LaBarba (WORLD CHAMPION)

Despite winning the Olympic Games at the tender age of 18, LaBarba was used by professionals that same year. After the bumpy first few months, LaBarba won the flyweight world title against Frankie Genaro a month before his 20th birthday.

After clearing the flyweight title to take part in Stanford in 1927, he steadily climbed the weights a year later when he resumed his career.

Attempts to conquer the featherweight crown in 1931 and the lightweight band in 1932 were thwarted in 1933 before a final battle.

Featherweight (126) – Jackie Fields (WORLD CHAMPION)

Six wins in his career without a vest, Fields was substituted in against the more experienced Jimmy McLarnin in Los Angeles. Defeated in just two rounds, Fields recovered and won 16 competitions.

Fields saw only two more defeats in over 20 other bouts against Young Jack Thompson in the welterweight division in 1929. He won by unanimous decision in Chicago.

When Fields lost to Young Corbett III in 1930 and Thompson in the same year, he regained the crown against Lou Brouillard in 1932.

In 1933, Corbett called again and picked up the 147-pound band at Seals Stadium to retire Fields three months later.

Pay attention to the second part of the new series in the World Boxing News before the 2020 games.

Phil Jay is the editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow @PhilDJay on Twitter