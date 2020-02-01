USA declares virus “emergency” and bans travelers from China | world

After arriving on a plane chartered by the U.S. State Department, passengers board workers in protective clothing on buses to government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Air Reserve Base March in Riverside, California Liberate County. January 29, 2020. – Reuters picture

WASHINGTON, December 30 / PRNewswire / – The United States announced yesterday that it has declared a public health emergency and is temporarily prohibiting the entry of foreigners who have traveled to China in the past two weeks to curb the spread of a deadly new virus.

Comprehensive new restrictions are also being imposed on American citizens as those who return from the province at the epicenter of the disease are placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine facilities, Health Minister Alex Azar said.

US citizens who come from other parts of China are subjected to a health check at the ports of entry and then subjected to a monitored self-quarantine at home.

“I announced today that coronavirus is a health emergency in the United States,” Azar said during a meeting at the White House, adding that the guidelines would be released on February 2, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2200 GMT) Come into force.

“Foreigners, with the exception of family members of US citizens and permanent residents who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, are denied entry into the United States during this time,” he added.

The restrictions apply to people who have traveled to the designated areas in the last two weeks before attempting entry.

There were seven confirmed U.S. cases of the 2019 corona virus, which originated from a live fish market in Wuhan, Hubei province in December.

The World Health Organization has already declared the epidemic a global emergency, and China’s death toll has increased to 259, while total infections have reached nearly 12,000 and exceeded the SARS epidemic of two decades ago.

Three US airlines, American, Delta and United, said they would soon stop all flights to China.

First federal quarantine in 50 years

Previously, officials had imposed 14-day quarantine orders on 195 Americans who had been evacuated from Wuhan in the air. It was the first time in more than 50 years that a federal regulation of this type was enacted. The last case concerned a person who was examined for smallpox in the 1960s.

A plane with the repatriated citizens, including diplomats and their families, landed at March Air Reserve Base, Riverside, California on Wednesday. Officials initially said passengers were asked to voluntarily isolate themselves for up to 72 hours.

The early signs were good, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said none of the people had symptoms of the novel 2019 coronavirus.

One of the people tried to leave the base and was quarantined by the state of California, CDC official Marty Citron said before the federal action.

Questions about test accuracy

The repatriated group submitted samples for testing at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. However, the authorities are not sure whether their diagnostic tools are correct.

“In the cases that are in the hospital, we see people who have detectable viruses and who do not have the technical virus and three days later they have detectable viruses,” said Robert Redfield, CDC director.

Since the extent of the asymptomatic transmission was not yet clear, no negative test was used as a release criterion.

“It is not a terrible test, but it is not an absolute test,” added CDC immunologist Anthony Fauci.

Despite what appear to be drastic measures, the US public “shouldn’t be guided by fear or panic,” CDC chief Nancy Messonnier said, but should take usual precautions to stop the spread of respiratory viruses.

This includes washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, disinfecting surfaces, staying at home in the event of illness and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throwing it in the trash.

“We currently do not recommend the use of face masks for the general American public,” said Messonnier. “This virus does not spread to your communities.”

“Please don’t assume that an Asian person has this new corona virus,” she added, noting that there are four million Chinese Americans living in the United States. – AFP

,