USA demands deadly gunshots of Saudi officer at Florida naval base as “act of terrorism”

WASHINGTON – The fatal shootout of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base last month was “an act of terrorism,” said Attorney General William Barr on Monday, adding that 21 Saudi military trainees will be withdrawn from the US military after one Investigation of the incident.

The attack brought new complications to US-Saudi relations at a time of increasing tensions between the United States and Iran, Saudi Arabia’s regional rival. Saudi Air Force second lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, was shot and killed by a deputy sheriff during the December 6 incident at the Pensacola, Florida facility.

During a press conference, Barr, the top US law enforcement officer, said there was no evidence of support from other Saudi trainees or that one of them had prior knowledge of the attack.

“This was an act of terrorism,” said Barr. “The evidence showed that the shooter was motivated by the jihadist ideology. During the course of the investigation, we learned that the shooter released a message on September 11 this year titled “The Countdown Has Begun.”

Barr added that Alshamrani also visited the New York Memorial to the Victims of September 11, 2001, attacked the United States, and posted anti-American, anti-Israeli, and jihadist news on social media, including two hours before the attack.

Saudi Arabia “fully and completely supported the American investigation into the incident,” Barr said.