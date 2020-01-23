USA impose visa restrictions on pregnant women

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has issued new visa restrictions to limit “birth tourism”. Women travel to the United States to give birth to a child so that their children can have a coveted US passport.

The State Department planned to release the rules on Thursday, according to two officials who were aware of the plans that spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The regulations would make it difficult for pregnant women to travel on tourist visas. In a draft regulation, they would have to overcome an additional hurdle before they get the visa – and convince a consular officer that they have another legitimate reason to travel to the United States.

The Trump administration has restricted all forms of immigration, but the president was particularly troubled by the question of first-time birth – anyone who was born in the United States is considered a citizen by the constitution. He opposed the practice and threatened to end it, but scientists and members of his administration said it was not so easy to do so.

Regulating tourist visas for pregnant women is one way to address the problem. However, it raises questions about how officials would determine whether a woman is pregnant from the start and whether a woman could be turned away by border guards who suspect she is just by looking at her.

Consular officials are currently not asked to ask visa interviews whether a woman is pregnant or intending to. However, you would have to determine whether a visa applicant would primarily come to the United States to give birth to a child.

Birth tourism is a profitable business both in the United States and abroad. American companies place ads and charge up to $ 80,000 to make it easier to practice. They offer hotel rooms and medical care. Many of the women travel from Russia and China to give birth to a child in the United States. In the United States, practice has been sharply criticized since Trump took office.

Although there are isolated cases where authorities arrest operators of obstetric tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion, it is generally legal to come to the United States to give birth. And women often express themselves honestly about their intentions when applying for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.

There are no numbers on how many foreign women travel specifically to the United States to give birth. The Center for Immigration Studies, a group advocating stricter immigration laws, estimates that in 2012, approximately 36,000 women born abroad were born in the United States and then left the country.

The draft rule is intended to “cover national security and law enforcement risks associated with childbirth tourism, including criminal activities related to the childbirth tourism industry,” said a State Department spokesman.