USA rejects British extradition request

Britain has insulted the United States for refusing to extradite the wife of a US diplomat who was involved in a car accident that killed a British teenager.

“I called the US ambassador earlier to express the government’s disappointment with the decision,” said Secretary of State Dominic Raab.

“We believe this is a denial of justice and we believe Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK,” said Raab. “We are now urgently considering our options.”

The news is another blow to Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn, who struggled to find justice after Anne Sacoolas, the US diplomat’s wife, received diplomatic immunity and left Britain shortly after the accident (AAP) ,

Dunn’s family said Sacoolas was on the wrong side of the road near the air force base in central England that was used by the US military at the time of the crash.

British prosecutors demanded extradition of Sacoolas because of the accident in which 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn was killed on his motorcycle.

“At the time of the accident and for the duration of her stay in the UK, the US citizen had immunity from criminal justice,” said a State Department representative in a statement on Thursday.

Harry Dunn died after his motorcycle was involved in an accident in the UK in August 2019 with Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat (AAP)

“If the United States accepted the UK extradition request, it would practically nullify the waiver of diplomatic immunity and set an extremely alarming precedent,” the statement said.

Sacoolas received diplomatic immunity and left the UK shortly after the accident. Her lawyer said that she would not voluntarily return to the UK to possibly go to prison for “a terrible but unintentional accident”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Sacoolas was wrongly using diplomatic immunity to leave Britain and asked US President Donald Trump to rethink the US position.

Dunn’s parents met Trump at the White House in October.

Trump hoped to convince them to meet Sacoolas, who was in the building at the same time, but they declined.