USA softball in use at the 2020 Summer Olympics

LAKELAND, Florida (WFLA) – The 2020 USA Olympic Softball Team trained at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon. The team will be participating in the Olympic Games for the first time since winning a silver medal at the Beijing 2008 Games.

Monica Abbott, who played on the team 12 years ago, is a member of this team. She says she never thought she would have another chance to fight for a gold medal.

“I thought the opportunity was wasted,” said Abbott. “I thought softball was out of the Olympics. We won silver. It was a little disappointing. It hurt your heart a bit to be so close, but things didn’t go that way in this last game, and it brought bad taste to your mouth, heartache, it was like parting with your friend. It took a long time for you to recover, and 12 years later, on this path, it feels amazing touring the United States, having the opportunity to wear the United States on my chest, and winning another gold medal fight. “

Her coach Ken Eriksen came to USA Softball almost two decades ago. He said goodbye to his job as a senior softball coach at the University of South Florida, which he had been in for 23 seasons to coach this Olympic team.

“We have 18 empowered great leaders – great female leaders, great empowered women – and I just hope I don’t screw it up to tell you the truth,” said Eriksen. “These guys are on a mission. They like each other and play very well. “

The team will play an exhibition game against USF on Tuesday, February 4.

