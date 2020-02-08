The setting sun over Bears Ears National Monument.

Katherine Frey / The Washington Post via Getty

In 2017, President Trump announced that he would downsize both the Bears Ears and the Grand Staircase Escalante memorials in Utah, which is “the greatest reversal of national monument protection in US history,” writes NPR. However, when the administration opened a public comment period, as Outside 99 percent of Americans who responded were reported to be against the decision.

This week, despite overwhelming public disagreements and ongoing litigation against the proposal, the U.S. Department of Interior announced that it had approved plans to reduce the size of the national monuments and open about a million acres for mining and drilling, the names of both presidents reverse was Obama and President Clinton.

Why is the US government bulldozing dissenting votes? Casey Hammond, Deputy Secretary of State for Land and Mineral Management of the Interior, said in a press release: “These cooperatively developed and locally oriented plans restore a successful future for communities that are too often dismissed and punished with unilateral decisions by those who are not listen to the voices of Utahns. “

This particular choice of words – which refers to communities that are “dismissed and punished too often” – is wrong at best and malicious at worst, as indigenous groups are one of the loudest opponents of monument dismantling.

“The Trump administration’s final management plan for the Bears Ears National Monument is an example of how the federal government indigenous voices and the sovereignty of the Navajo nation, the Hopi tribe, the Ute Indian tribe, the Ute Mountain Ute tribe and Zuni Pueblo Still Ignored Davis Filfred, chairman of the Utah Diné Bikéyah nonprofit, said in a collective press release from the National Parks Conservation Association that lawsuits against mining the Bears Ears National Monument are pending among many indigenous governments and peoples.

The lawsuit Filfred mentions is one of many legal challenges that still stand in the way of the administration, but the Home Office plans to move forward anyway. Accordingly, the fears of the Americans are unfounded.

“Any suggestion to adversely affect these properties and resources by excluding them from monument status is certainly not correct,” said Hammond, without providing any evidence to support this.

Carly Ferro, interim director of the Utah Sierra Club, said in a statement: “The Trump administration’s management plan for Bears Ears is nothing more than a large-scale resource for the extractive industry.” Unlike Hammond’s statement, Ferro’s claim is right is now run by a “former lawyer and lobbyist for oil and gas companies including Halliburton” and has removed the barriers to the fossil fuel industry.

