USAIC welcomes PM Modi’s multilateral strategy to curb Coronavirus

The Indian Chamber of Commerce said the Indian government’s decision to announce financial packages was “political will” to spread the disease because of the damaged economy.

PTI

latest update: March 27, 2020, 9:17 AM IST

Washington: A leading expert in the Indian-American pharmaceutical industry said on Thursday that the 21-day lock was a “bold and difficult” decision across India, adding that the country was using a multilateral strategy to contain the virus.

The 21-day siege of India to contain COVID-19 was a bold and difficult decision based on scientific reasoning. Karun Rishi, president of the United States Chamber of Commerce (USAIC), said no other country in the world has made such a bold decision to implement social distances.

Rishi said that so far, it seems that the complete statistics of this disease are epidemic.

Based in Boston, the United States Center for Health and Pharmacy, the United States holds the US-India Pharmaceutical Summit each year with senior industry and government leaders and officials from both countries.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used a multi-pronged strategy to control and manage the COVID-19 virus in India.

He said the first action last week was an initiative to boost the production of bulk drugs and active drugs (APIs).

India’s significant financial package in these difficult economic times to encourage domestic production of raw materials (KSM), drug intermediaries and active pharmaceuticals (APIs) shows the political will and determination of the leadership to bring India to its senses. Rely on. He said domestic markets and exports.

Only economical production scales can guarantee the right price for a drug for patients. This policy considers a set of schemes to use economies of scale and the availability of API output inputs through a cluster approach. He added that this would help India achieve drug safety by being self-sufficient in the production of at least 53 major bulk drugs.

“Social distance is the only way to fight the spread of the virus,” he said, noting that India, with a population of 1.3 billion, is the world’s second most populous country and the fifth largest economy. According to him, so far, it seems that the complete statistics of this disease are epidemic.

There are less than 10,000 ICUs and less than 40,000 isolated beds in India. He said most of them had already been captured by existing patients.

For example, if India follows the path of Italy, it will be a disaster, especially in the poor countries of India, which, along with zero capacity to fight the disease.

“The government’s priority is to save lives,” Rishi said. “By announcing a nationwide plan to fight the virus, India has shown effective leadership. This will save millions of lives.”