[usain-bolt-of-malaysia-shatters-200m-report-at-perak-meet-up-with]

Muhammad Azeem was when compared to Usain Bolt by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. — Image by means of Facebook

IPOH, Feb 22 — Secondary college university student, Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi who is hailed as Usain Bolt of Malaysia is not an exaggeration of his sprinting prowess as he continues to set new records.

The young national expertise in his hottest conquest smashed the men’s 200 metres report at the Perak All-Comers one Athletics Champions at Perak Stadium right here currently in 21.04 seconds to crack the history of 21.44s set by G. Aravinn in 2016.

Muhammad Azeem who is representing Perak School Sports activities Council explained he was not only thrilled with breaking the championship file, as he also improved his personalized most effective of 21.15s established throughout the Thailand School Sports activities Championship (TSSG) in Khong Kaen, Thailand in August very last 12 months.

“I was just concentrating on accomplishing my ideal and did not hope to break the history and bettered my particular time.

“I am very delighted and grateful as this is the initially championship I am functioning this 12 months and in my house floor much too. I am definitely blessed,” he informed Bernama in this article right now.

In the race, the 16-12 months-outdated defeated V. Haarissh representing Selangor (22.04s) when Mohd Hafiz Danial Roslan (Kelantan) took the bronze in 22.28s.— Bernama