usc-analyze-on-skateboarding-finds-considerable-added-benefits-ranging-from-psychological-well-being-to-social-techniques

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — USC researchers identified numerous positive aspects in skateboarding, ranging from psychological overall health to education and professions, the college introduced Wednesday.

A initially-of-its-kind analyze of skateboarding society uncovered that skateboarding enhances mental health and fitness, fosters group and encourages diversity and resilience, according to USC. The analysis, performed by USC’s Pullias Centre for Larger Education and Annenberg University for Interaction and Journalism, also showed that gender and race do matter within just the skateboarding local community.

“Skateboarding is embedded in youth lifestyle today,” stated skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, whose Tony Hawk Foundation funded the analyze, informed the Pullias Center for Increased Education. “Until eventually now, minimal notice has been directed in direction of certainly understanding who skateboarders are, what they imagine, or why skateboarding gets this kind of an integral element of their id. We at Tony Hawk Foundation are very pleased to have sponsored this get the job done in buy to spotlight these younger folks.”

The Garage Board Shop in East Los Angeles is a shrine to the sport of skateboarding. It’s also a secure area for little ones to appear just after school, make a neighborhood and observe their craft.

“I’ve viewed young children occur below the place they are tremendous shy, they walk with their head down. Soon after a although coming here, they are walking with their head up significant, meeting new youngsters, finding out new factors,” stated David Zavala, a skateboarder who volunteers at the store.

The study challenge discovered what Zavala, a lifelong skater, has usually regarded: Skateboarding breaks down barriers and builds lifelong associations.

“Some of the mates I skated with, I am however mates with now. We had the very same typical bond. We did not see each individual other as a race, we observed every other as a skater. It was nearly like a brotherhood,” Zavala claimed.

For the examine, USC surveyed five,000 skateboarders across the country among the ages of 13 and 25 and analyzed five skate parks, together with the one at the Garage Board Shop.

“They stick to a problem and they are going to do tips 100 situations, 200 periods and they’re on their skateboard till they land that trick. Out in the genuine environment, they’re using these exact same skills to overcome challenges they may possibly face,” claimed Maria Romero-Morales, who was a researcher assigned to the USC review.

Skateboarding will make its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, inspiring a new era of youngsters who have been served by the activity.

“This generation expanding up with the cell cell phone, engineering, these children will need the house to be outdoor. We have females, youthful gals, who are interested in skateboarding and they do the flips just as good as any one else,” Romero-Morales reported.

City Information Assistance contributed to this report.