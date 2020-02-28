[USC completely ready to bust a go throughout 14 hour dance marathon]

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina is dancing for a great induce.

The USC Dance Marathon requires place this Saturday, February 29th. Businesses from across campus assistance raise money for the kid existence system at Prisma Health Children’s Clinic.

The key function is a 14 hour no sitting down, no-sleeping dance marathon celebrates the year’s extended effort and hard work to increase monetary and psychological help for the children that want it.

Above the previous 24 a long time, USC’S Dance Marathon has elevated extra than $six.7 million pounds.