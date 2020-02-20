[usc-provides-cost-free-tuition-to-learners-from-households-producing-underneath-$eighty,000-house-possession-will-not-component-in-will-need]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The University of Southern California announced Thursday that it will phase in absolutely free tuition for college students from family members with an once-a-year profits of $80,000 or much less, and residence ownership will not be counted in made use of to determine a student’s monetary want.

“We’re opening the doorway wider to make a USC education probable for talented learners from all walks of existence,” USC President Carol L. Folt said in a assertion. “This significant action we are having these days is by no suggests the end of our affordability journey.”

The alterations will be phased in beginning with first-yr learners entering USC in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021, the college said.

In accordance to Folt’s statement, USC will increase undergraduate support by much more than $30 million yearly. When fully applied, the expansion will let the university to deliver much better economical aid to far more than 4,000 learners every yr.

Creating: Additional information will be additional to this report as they grow to be obtainable.