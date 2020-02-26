usc-students-recalled-from-south-korea-and-italy-amid-coronavirus-issues

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — USC pupils learning in South Korea and pieces of Italy are getting explained to to return house because of to coronavirus outbreaks in people region, the college declared Tuesday.

The Facilities for Ailment Management and Avoidance “has issued a Level 3 vacation advisory for South Korea, which advises versus all non-crucial journey. As a consequence, we are demanding learners to go away the nation, and we are doing the job actively with them to make preparations to vacation back to USC,” the university said in a statement.

Provost Charles F. Zukoski and other officers stated they had been also getting in touch with learners in the Veneto and Lombardy areas of Italy, wherever situation have been “fast evolving,” to prepare for their travel household.

The assertion reiterated that there have been no scenarios of coronavirus at USC.

