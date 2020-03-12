USC, UCLA Cancel Instructions for Persons, LAUSD Bans Assemblies – Los Angeles News – News

% MINIFYHTML758695699694f89f09f0f69c10d8854411%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Universities and schools throughout Southern California announced that they have begun suspending all classes personally amid growing concerns about coronavirus.

The following is an ongoing list of current in-person classroom cancellations and transition to online classes in the foreseeable future. For a list of other events in Southern California that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Universities that have canceled in-person instructions:

UCLA – We suspend all classes in person from Wednesday, March 11 to April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free until April 10.

– We suspend all classes in person from Wednesday, March 11 to April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free until April 10. USC – Online conferences last until April 14 and all university sponsored events will be canceled or postponed.

– Online conferences last until April 14 and all university sponsored events will be canceled or postponed. UC Irvine – All exams will be remotely administered and instructions for spring term will be remotely administered. All events and meetings with more than 100 participants have been canceled.

– All exams will be remotely administered and instructions for spring term will be remotely administered. All events and meetings with more than 100 participants have been canceled. UC Santa Barbara – All Athletic Department events will be “fan-free,” the university announced.

– All Athletic Department events will be “fan-free,” the university announced. UC San Diego – All classes for the spring period will be delivered remotely to students.

– All classes for the spring period will be delivered remotely to students. Cal State Long Beach – Canceling classroom classes and switching to online classes from March 12 to 17.

– Canceling classroom classes and switching to online classes from March 12 to 17. San Diego State University – Transition to online instruction.

Transition to online instruction. Loyola Marymount University – Classes will meet online between March 16 and 31.

– Classes will meet online between March 16 and 31. Pepperdine University – Canceling classroom classes and switching to online classes.

– Canceling classroom classes and switching to online classes. Cal Northridge State University – Switch to online courses.

– Switch to online courses. Apapman University – Switch to online courses.

– Switch to online courses. Cal Fullerton State University – Will go on online courses, until April 26th.

– Will go on online courses, until April 26th. University of Long Beach City – You will go to online courses, from March 12 to April 12.

– You will go to online courses, from March 12 to April 12. Cal Poly Pomona – You will suspend classes in person from March 13th to 17th and then switch to online classes from March 18th to 27th. All events with more than 100 participants will be canceled from 12 to 31 May.

– You will suspend classes in person from March 13th to 17th and then switch to online classes from March 18th to 27th. All events with more than 100 participants will be canceled from 12 to 31 May. Cal State University, Colinas Domínguez – All classes are personally canceled from March 12th to 17th. Online classes will begin March 18 and run until April 12.

– All classes are personally canceled from March 12th to 17th. Online classes will begin March 18 and run until April 12. Canyon College – The transition to online classes will begin on Monday, March 16th.

– The transition to online classes will begin on Monday, March 16th. Los Angeles Community College District – As many universities as possible will be transferred to an online education platform for all nine universities, including Los Angeles City College , University of East Los Angeles , Port College of Los Angeles , Los Angeles Mission College , Los Angeles Pierce College , Southwestern Los Angeles College , Los Angeles Technical College of Commerce , Los Angeles Valley College Y West Los Angeles College . Online instruction begins on Wednesday, March 18th.

– As many universities as possible will be transferred to an online education platform for all nine universities, including , , , , , , , Y . Online instruction begins on Wednesday, March 18th. Lutheran University California – You will be fully transitioned to online guides from March 16 to at least April 5. All events with more than 100 people have been canceled.

– You will be fully transitioned to online guides from March 16 to at least April 5. All events with more than 100 people have been canceled. Río Hondo School – You will go to online courses.

School districts that have made changes to the event:

LAUSD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has directed all school principals to cancel or postpone all school meetings, assemblies and open days and all school trips to public places where there is exposure to crowds. All sporting events can continue, but without spectators. The district previously declared a state of emergency.

– The Los Angeles Unified School District has directed all school principals to cancel or postpone all school meetings, assemblies and open days and all school trips to public places where there is exposure to crowds. All sporting events can continue, but without spectators. The district previously declared a state of emergency. Santa Monica – Malibu Unified District – Students drop out of school on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16.

– Students drop out of school on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16. Simi Unified Valley school district – Closing of school Monday 16 March to 30 March.

– Closing of school Monday 16 March to 30 March. Conejo Valley Unified School District – All CVUSD schools are closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Primary and secondary schools and districts that have canceled personal lessons.