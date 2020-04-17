USDA Announces $ 19 Billion Aid Program for Farmers, Food Donation Program

President Donald Trump announced on Friday a $ 19 billion dollar coronavirus assistance plan specifically for farmers and ranchers. Included in the plan are expected direct payments to individuals and programs to buy food from U.S. farmers and ranchers. to be distributed throughout the US through food banks.

“This program will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy products, meat and agriculture to get the food to people who need it,” Trump said.

In July, the USDA is expected to receive another $ 14 billion to help with funding.

US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced a $ 19 billion coronavirus aid program for American food producers on Friday.

Drew Angerer / Getty

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the Coronavirus Food Aid program would consist of two parts.

“One of them is direct payments,” Perdue said, “$ 16 billion in direct payments to farmers, ranchers and producers who suffered unprecedented losses during this pandemic.” Funds from Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) of $ 6.5 billion will be used to accelerate payments, combined with $ 19.5 billion in coronavirus aid funds. This will be done instead of waiting for CCC funding to recur in July.

The second part of the program is expected to include the purchase of $ 3 billion of “fresh, dairy and meat products that will be distributed to needy Americans through our network of food banks and other community and faith-based organizations,” Perdue said.

“Having to throw away milk or plow vegetables that are ready to be marketed is not only financially troublesome,” Perdue said, “but also heartbreaking for those who produce it.”

