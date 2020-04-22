USDA says two cats tested positive for COVID-19 in New York

Two pet cats in New York are positive for COVID-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus that has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide, according to the US Department of Agriculture [USDA] Has been tested. This happens after several lions and tigers had this disease at the Bronx Zoo earlier this month.

The USDA said they were the first to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States. They have mild respiratory illness and are expected to recover. Officials say cats may have been sick from their household or neighbors. The pets lived in separate areas of New York, the USDA noted.

“… the vet examined the first cat after showing mild respiratory symptoms. None of the individuals in the household were confirmed to be ill with COVID-19,” the USDA said in its press release. It was “The virus may have been transmitted to this cat by mild or asymptomatic household members or by contact with infected persons outside the home.”

In the case of the second cat, the cat owner was COVID-19 positive before the cat showed any signs. Another cat in the household shows no signs of illness, according to the USDA.

The test used to confirm that a cat was positive for coronavirus is different from the procedure used in humans. Health officials say that some animals can infect humans, but there has been little evidence to date that animals are transmitting human disease.

Maretra at the Bronx Zoo was infected with COVID-19 in early April.

Handouts / Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo

When the Bronx Zoo was revealed to be infected, health officials said a large cat fell ill by being exposed to a zoo employee who had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. No other animal in the zoo had symptoms of coronavirus.

At that time, the USDA said that the Bronx Zoo tiger was “the first case of its species” and further research was conducted to understand whether and how different animals are affected by COVID-19. Is necessary. “

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] reported that a small number of pets outside the United States were infected with the virus after intimate contact with people with COVID-19, but not vice versa. He said. “There is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people, or that they may be a source of infection in the United States,” said the CDC.

In a science-published study, Harbin Veterinary Institute scientists intentionally exposed groups of cats, dogs, ferrets, pigs, chickens, and ducks to new coronaviruses, with some animals better than others. I have found that it is highly sensitive.

Fortunately, for dogs, researchers have found that human best friends are less susceptible to the virus. Livestock such as pigs, chickens and ducks did not seem to be significantly affected by it.

However, studies have shown that both ferrets and cats appear to be susceptible. To determine this, researchers inserted the virus SARS-CoV-2 into the nose of five domestic cats. Three of the infected cats were placed in a cage next to the uninfected cat. The researchers later discovered the virus in one of the exposed cats, suggesting that it was transmitted by a droplet of breath in a nearby infected cat.

Four cats infected with coronavirus also developed antibodies to the virus. Researchers say that knowledge of how the virus replicates in animals may help efforts to develop a treatment for COVID-19 in humans. However, this survey raises many other questions.

In part, this experimental study may not mimic the way bacteria spread in real life, says Dr. Anhoenhaus, a veterinarian and small animal veterinarian at the Animal Health Center in New York City. Told CBS News. “They took a known amount of the virus and squirted it over the nose of the animal they were testing,” she explained.

“When I did my research, it was a large amount of virus just above my nose, because I had to start somewhere. And no one who thinks it mimics the situation of you and your pet in your apartment. I don’t think in New York City, “Hohenhaus said, adding research was an important step in the study of coronaviruses and animals.

CDC and USDA told pet owners “Wash hands before touching pets, wash hands after touching pets. Wear a mask in case of illness … Do not take care of pets “An agent who takes care of pets so that they can be isolated from the whole family, including all pets,” Hohenhaus said.

Caitlin O’Kane contributed to this report.

