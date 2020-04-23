Use custom virtual backgrounds for Skype video calls

Skype has introduced support for a unique background for video calls, following the recent popularity of a similar feature in Zoom.

The ability to use a custom background is part of an update to Mac, Windows, Linux, and Web version 8.59.0.77, which began on April 16th. Because Skype’s release notes describe the feature:



“Looks like you’re calling from the beach or from space? Now you can make video calls with a unique background.” After receiving the update, follow these steps to use a custom background during the call. . The second step in this article describes how to set a unique call background for each call.

Add a custom background to your Skype call

Drum Skype and make a call. Once connected, click More menu (the three dots) or hover the mouse pointer over the video button. click Select the background effect. Add a new image to customize the background effect, or select a previously added image. You too Blur the real background of the room you are in.

How to set a custom background for all Skype calls

Drum Skype and click on your profile picture. Click a Settings button (gear icon), and then click the button Audio & Video button (microphone icon). Add a new image to customize the background effect, or select a previously added image. You too Blur the real background of the room you are in.

In addition to a custom background, the latest Skype update makes it easier to share files directly from your Mac to Skype connections, and provides faster access to call controls in the chat window. Learn more about the update on Skype. Member: Skype

This article, “How to use custom virtual backgrounds in Skype video calls,” first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums

. (TagsToTranslate) Skype