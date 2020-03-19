Use the Covid crisis to drive systemic change – analysis

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill has spoken that a major crisis that goes to waste should not be allowed. Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which until last month seemed limited for China, is now on everyone’s doorstep. Although many expect countries to emulate the broad protocols used and containing China by the virus, coronavirus could continue as a recurring problem.

Predicting economic performance would be foolish, given that there is no parallel that would so dramatically disrupt a global event. However, some broad trends can be identified. A pandemic should underpin our understanding of supply chains, changing market positions, fiscal deficits and multilateralism.

Adam Smith, u Wealth of nations, highlights the economic value of the division of labor. But this pandemic has shown that such division of labor, if taken too far, has costs. China produces almost 29% of world production. In comparison, India is at 3%. Covid-19 caused a supply shock, with inadequate production.

If there is some impact from this pandemic, it will be an increased diversification of supply chains. Countries will have to adapt to some form of economic reset. To take one extreme example, studies have found that more than 95% of all antibiotics sold in the United States (US) come, directly or indirectly, from China. Much of the active ingredients for medicines manufactured in India come from China. This cannot be an acceptable level of dependency on one country, however benevolent it may be. This is likely to change, not just in medicines, but in other industries.

Interruptions in demand and supply are opportunities for entrepreneurship. Previous situations of supply and demand breakdowns, such as the war or the Great Depression, were accompanied by a significant increase in discounted demand, which enabled either new players or new technologies. Undoubtedly, some Indian manufacturers should benefit from these changes in supply chains.

The Reserve Bank of India has promised to step in to create some liquidity in the markets. But as general purpose cash incentives are unlikely to work, we will need to see strong liquidity measures targeting vulnerable industries and credit users such as SMEs, travel companies and mortgage debtors. Some regulatory tolerance for the recognition of small non-performing assets should also be seen. This can mitigate the cash flow challenges these entities will face due to the downturn in economic activity.

This crisis provides a call to arms to reset our underinvested health insurance system. Indian healthcare is maintained thanks to private doctors, ranging from small village doctors to tertiary care. Government spending of 1.4% of GDP is one of the lowest in the world.

The current government appears to be proactive in its response to the virus, but the question is why it is not, initially involving leading private institutions in conducting the necessary extensive testing. Its decision to introduce mechanisms to include 51 private laboratories is welcome, but it has not yet been operationalized. One hopes that this is not the case too little, too late. Covid-19 is an opportunity to reach political consensus to expand the health system at the national level.

Economic recovery relies heavily on emotions. Feeling during a crisis depends on the perception of good governance and communication. There have been criticisms of the secrecy surrounding the Chinese response, though, after Beijing made the act, it was able to show remarkable progress amidst the country’s medical fraternity heroism story. In India, better communication and improved governance can somehow build trust among citizens. If there is a belief that the information provided by the government is correct, that treatment is fast and the healthcare system is competent, there is likely to be a greater willingness to invest in the future. It can be hoped that this pandemic will drive greater investment in research into lesser-known, neglected tropical diseases.

Most critically, the pandemic shows that the connected world needs closer coordination, part of which involves stronger multilateral institutions. Containing this pandemic is a global activity and it is the responsibility of each country to address this problem. This crisis provides an opportunity for European countries to come up with a coordinated fiscal policy that has eluded them for years. The United States, with one of the most powerful medical health systems in the world and an unparalleled research capacity, can again show the leadership we saw in the 20th century. It could start with funding from the World Health Organization and some sort of team from the Manhattan Project that would speed up vaccine monitoring. We will see thousands of international treaties canceled and Force majeure the requirements will require a harmonized legal approach. It may be necessary to create the types of institutions (Fannie Mae / World Bank) that can accelerate the provision of funding. All this can only happen when nations act together.

In 2008, in response to the economic crisis, G20 leaders immediately met in Washington to come up with a strong response. Surprisingly, we’re still looking for that kind of leadership. Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the South Asian countries for some form of coordinated action. It is hoped that this pandemic could create a template for progressive multilateralism in an increasingly isolationist world.

Govind Sankaranarayanan, Former Chief Executive Officer and CFO at Tata Capital, is currently the Vice President of ESG at ECube Investment Advisers

