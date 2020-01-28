Use TikTok’s contextual trading power

divide

A few years ago, experts predicted that the era of social media platforms was over and that new entrants were far less likely to suffer from the market than to be bought up by established players.

TikTok has managed to virtually invalidate this conventional wisdom in the past 24 months. The social media application, primarily intended for those looking for short videos that it specializes in, now has 26.5 million monthly active users in the US – about 60 percent of them are incredibly desirable in it Population aged 16 to 24, according to a Reuters report.

Given the large and rapidly growing user base among age demographic advertisers and marketers, it is not surprising that TikTok now intends to monetize its service better by tying it more closely to retail. In fact, it is hardly alone on social media platforms in this regard. At the beginning of 2019, Instagram started the in-app check for brands and spent the majority of the rest of the year introducing updates and add-ons to make it easier and more intuitive to not only scroll through “The Gram”, but also during it shopping.

And in a way, TikTok has a certain advantage in introducing trading on its platform simply because it is the new social platform on the block. Instagram users suffer from the phenomenon called “Ad-Fatigue” by InfluencerDB, which is caused by feeds that are overflowing with (often irrelevant and undesirable) branded content that over time displaces users from the platform. According to data from the analysis company, user participation in sponsored posts on Instagram fell from 4 percent in the previous year to a historical low of 2.4 percent in early 2019, while participation in non-sponsored posts fell from 4.5 percent in the previous year to 1.9 Percent decreased over the same period.

TikTok is newer and has a much less pronounced brand content issue – and apparently uses this early grace period in a way that Instagram didn’t do to incorporate commerce functionality right at the start of the game.

However, what this function looks like or when it will be widely used is unknown. The social platform has been offering buyable ads for some time, but at the end of last year, TikTok confirmed that it was starting to integrate trading directly into the app by adding buyable videos from its virtual army of youthful content creators.

In practice, this means that content creators can guide their followers to buy their preferred brands directly in their online stores, rather than allowing users to shop only through major brand ads.

The first tests with the content creator videos that could be bought were first discovered by Fabian Bern, the founder of the Chinese influencer agency Uplab, who found an influencer video of a puppy in a panda costume. Click on the video – you can buy the panda costume for your dog if it is very, very small. The Chinese variant of TikTok – Douyin – has had this function for some time and it looks as if it is on the way to entering the US market.

“It is known that the company is running things in the background,” Bern told AdWeek, noting that this rollout could be the start of some major changes for the TikTok platform and is a relationship with content creators.

Will TikTok soon be the most important shopping destination on the Internet? Unpredictable – but given its unusual appearance and dominance of the social media scene, we wouldn’t count it. A trade mission that started with a dog panda costume could go much further, earlier than you might think.

