REDWOOD City (Up Information Information SF) – An 18-year-previous female is dead and another is in the clinic with major injuries on Sunday and faces a DUI demand after a high-speed solo accident Sunday early morning early on the US Highway 101 around Whipple Avenue in Redwood Metropolis, mentioned the California Freeway Patrol.

On Sunday at three: 18 a.m., the CHP obtained a get in touch with from a solo automobile, headed south on 101, following traveling off the highway “at highway pace,quot to a utility pole. The car, an Audi sedan, rolled around, claimed CHP officer Dave Morey.

%MINIFYHTML380a35e53f5e2ee2fee79fdc54d1bfe411% %MINIFYHTML380a35e53f5e2ee2fee79fdc54d1bfe412%

The Audi passenger, a resident of San José, was pronounced lifeless at the scene, Morey explained. The 18-year-aged driver, also from San Jose, remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon with major accidents, and will then be admitted to the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of a felony DUI, he claimed.

© Copyright 2020 Up Information Information Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City Information Assistance. All legal rights reserved. This materials could not be released, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.