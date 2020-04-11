Useless to Me Time 2 Teaser Reveals May possibly Premiere Day!

Lifeless to Me period 2 teaser reveals May perhaps premiere date!

Netflix has debuted the to start with teaser for the remarkably-anticipated 2nd year of its acclaimed darkish comedy series Useless to Me led by Christina Applegate (Poor Moms) and Linda Cardellini (Avengers: Endgame), which announces it will premiere on the streaming company on Might 8! The teaser can be viewed in the player down below!

Written by Liz Feldman (2 Broke Ladies, The Great Indoors), the collection follows Jen (Applegate), a widow Hell bent on fixing her husband’s strike-and-run murder, and her not likely buddy Judy (Cardellini) an optimistic lady who also experienced a huge loss. The two bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies, and a shared affinity for The Info of Life all the when Judy harbors a magic formula that could demolish Jen’s lifetime.

Applegate serves as an government producer on the exhibit, together with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The a few deliver alongside Jessica Elbaum (I’m Sorry) of Gloria Sanchez Productions. Mckay and Ferrell have been concerned in generating all sorts of information lately, from HBO’s company drama Succession to CBS All Access’ No Activity. They are also established to work with Netflix on the upcoming musical comedy Eurovision, which will star Ferrell.

The series also stars James Marsden, Ed Asner, and Brandon Scott. Applegate gained an Emmy nomination for her job on the series.

Useless to Me Season 1 is presently accessible for streaming on Netflix, with the 2nd time established to premiere on May 8.