USF cancels functions, gatherings more substantial than 100 individuals, does not contain classes

TAMPA (WFLA) – The College of South Florida is canceling and suspending gatherings of extra than 100 people today this sort of as conferences that incorporate individuals from other international locations or other states, scheduled within just the subsequent 30 days.

According to a information release by the college, campus-only functions can proceed to be held, even though organizers ought to training discretion in analyzing the requirement of these types of activities. This sort of functions must also acquire prior written acceptance from the school dean or proper vice president/regional chancellor.

Athletic occasions in open up-air areas will carry on to be held having said that, athletic activities in closed areas can be held with the prior composed acceptance of Student Well being leaders who may impose attendance constraints.

At this time lessons are not canceled and learners who do not sense very well or present cold or flu-like signs and symptoms (regardless of travel record) are requested to stay household and do not appear to course. College students will not be penalized for being household or leaving class thanks to emotion ill and are asked to converse to their professors about alternative for making up get the job done and arrive at out to Pupil Wellness Services for steerage or to make an appointment, as needed:

Tampa: College student Wellbeing Solutions (SHS100) at 813-974-2331

Petersburg Wellness Middle (SLC 2200) at 727-873-4422

Sarasota-Manatee Counseling and Wellness Middle (5805 Bay Shore Rd.) at 941-487-4254

Hottest ON CORONAVIRUS