USF golfer Erica Smith advances

Tampa, Florida — It was a chilly but unforgettable moment for Erica Smith.

“It was cold,” said Smith. “It was very cold and very wet, but it was great to see so many people you know are for you.”

Last week, freshmen from the Bulls filled birdies one after another, scoring three straight underpar scores, securing her first college title.

“For her to win the tournament, her freshman year is amazing,” said Erica Brennan, USF women’s golf coach. “It just tells her she is a golfer and who she is as a person.”

“During the tournament, I concentrated on playing my game. I wasn’t expecting it, but it was really nice to be surrounded by lots of people to cheer on,” he said.

Erica’s score is natural. She left Lake Nona High School and was recognized for winning a state title in 2016 and a Rolex national honor in 2018.

“It was great. Obviously, for such a sport, it’s great to work hard and finally come to you with such a thing,” said Smith.

“When we came to watch her play directly, within seconds I knew this was someone we wanted to become a bull, and it just started there,” Brennan said.

Recruiters choose schools for a variety of reasons. But for Erica, it was her bond with Erica Brennan’s head coach that persuaded her to take her talent to the Bay Area.

“She is very kind and optimistic, something that most people don’t see, and it’s incredible to get such things from those who look up and help guide you. “

“That’s why I do what I do. Of course, I want to lower the golfer’s score, but I think it’s bigger. I think if you don’t let go, “Brennan said.

As Erica’s games grow, so does the USF Women’s Golf Program.

“We’re on a mission, helping players like Erica get to where we want to be.”

