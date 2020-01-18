USF police officer involved in rollover accident

TAMPA (WFLA) – A USF officer was involved in a crash that occurred on Friday evening.

According to the USF police, the crash took place on Fletcher Avenue and 50th Street.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said the officer had interrupted the traffic.

Another vehicle, which was not involved in the traffic interruption, turned to avoid the officer, hit the officer’s car and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was unharmed.

