USF professor creates self-driving vehicle

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A professor at the University of South Florida is thinking about traditional transportation methods. His solution? Self-driving cars!

Assistant professor Shaw Li from the Institute of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the university is also head of the laboratory for networked and autonomous transport systems. He built two autonomous vehicles – a 2016 and a 2017 Lincoln MKZ.





“There was an opportunity to get a scholarship at the university and we thought we already had so many ideas and research results that we wanted a test bed to validate them,” said Li.

The grant, funded by the National Science Foundation, gave Li and his team the opportunity to develop a technology that will hopefully reduce the number of fatalities and reduce CO2 emissions.

“If we can develop this technology to a certain extent, we hope to achieve a goal of zero fatalities. Thanks to mobility, autonomous vehicles can also drive more intelligently. They can route smarter and control their speed more intelligently, ”said Li.

How does it all work?

“It just works like replacing human drivers with computers,” said Li. “Sensors installed in and around the vehicle can see the surroundings and identify objects, people, and vehicles. The computer can use this information and decide what action to take. ”

The autonomous car is made up of several other components, including a high-performance computer installed in its trunk, which Li says it “makes decisions like our brain”.

Li explains that his cars are different from other commercial autonomous vehicles that are currently on the market.

“It has dimensions of connectivity. We can communicate with infrastructures such as traffic signals, they can communicate with other vehicles and we can better control the flow of traffic. ”

The autonomous car project started in 2018. It took almost six months for Li and his team to complete a prototype. Li believes that at least one of her vehicles is ready to drive.

“This vehicle has already been demonstrated on public roads and test benches. We have demonstrated this to stakeholders such as US Department of Transportation officials and local lawmakers, ”said Li.

