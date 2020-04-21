USF sets up this wide receiver for life after football

Tampa, Florida USF’s advanced Devontre Odoms-Dukes is nothing but glitzy and status. Coronavirus processed it.

USF Senior Wide Receiver Devontres’ Odoms-Dukes will graduate in a few weeks

As a member of the Leroy Cellmon Mentoring Institute, he was paired with Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Catherine Smith to learn more about sports broadcasts.



Dukes started graduate school in May and has 1 year of football qualification

There is no graduation ceremony. For Dukes, don’t worry.

“I learned that things were thrown at you, so you had to roll on it,” Dukes said.

Longtime football has taught this wide range of receivers to expect the unexpected.

“Most people, as you know, start with Plan A and their Plan B is to make Plan A work,” he said. “I was one of those guys. I need to have a backup plan for a backup plan for a backup plan.”

So what happens when the play day is over? USF is preparing student athletes for the day. The Leroy Selmon Mentoring Institute will help you in your life after sports. Dukes is one of many participants who have a glimpse into the real world with real hands-on experience.

“Many different experiences happened throughout my life, which has helped me for the last four years,” Dukes said.

Focused on a career in sports broadcasting. This communication major draws on these experiences to build his future with the help of mentors. Is me. I first met Dukes at etiquette training for USF student athletes. We learned how to use proper forks and knives, how to fold a napkin around your knees, and how to toast. But I also found the mutual love of sports.

“Soccer really helped me. It helped me in areas I didn’t think I had ever developed,” he said.

Football prepared Dukes for his future. Like a football game, he found that sports broadcasts could control confusion.

“I think I’ve gained more confidence in myself to do that throughout the semester,” he said.

Find a world where you can graduate from university soon. He possesses knowledge and experience and can’t wait to harness them.

“My experience at this university really helped me grow as a human,” Dukes said. “I’m just happy and, to be honest, excited about the future.”

