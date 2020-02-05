USF softball player at the former head coach: “We will be his biggest supporters”

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The vacancies in the USF softball stadium quickly disappeared. The abundance of fans gathered around me as I stood behind the seats and filmed the game. They came across me over and over again, but it never really bothered me. Their movements were based on their efforts to catch a team of Olympians in action.

The USF Bulls hosted the US women’s softball team on Tuesday evening. While the cops had to watch their former head coach Ken Eriksen go into the game with Team USA, they’re just excited for him.

“I’m so happy for him and I wouldn’t want anyone else to do it,” said Bethaney Keen, a red shirt junior infielder. “He’s a good coach, an even better guy, and frankly it’s just a fun and cool experience to play against him here, and we had a lot of fun with it.”

Keen said she wished Eriksen and some of his team’s players the best of luck on their Olympic journey.

“He’ll be our biggest supporter by far,” she said, “and we’ll be his biggest supporter too.” We are really looking forward to him. Coach Jess and Coach T do a great job and frankly, the group of girls is really getting on now. We have fun and also trust the process. “

Jess Moore, who has been the Bulls’ assistant coach for the past four seasons, assumes the role of head coach while Eriksen coaches Team USA.

