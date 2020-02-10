USF students visit Iowa Caucuses

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Iowa Democratic gatherings should be a triumphant start to the 2020 election season.

It ended with a fumble on the goal line – and a class of USF students was there to see it in person.

As in 2016, the USF’s Professor of Political Communication, Dr. Josh Scacco, brought a group of about 10 students to Iowa this year to see the events in action.

Specifically, Scacco said the students would “consider the tone of political discourse, incivility, and the deliberate tone that candidates could use.”

Scacco said his students were also trying to determine if there is a Donald Trump effect affecting democratic voters and how this could change the way the party chooses its candidate.

Watch a detailed discussion of the USF trip to Iowa from our digital WFLA NOW desk:

The Iowa process has long been attacked for a variety of reasons, including because it was not inclusive, representative, and fundamentally confusing.

“You can tell that even voters have had a hard time deciphering the rules,” said Aldo Carlo Puccini, a USF graduate who recently embarked on this year’s trip.

“To really make sense of it and to know where they should be at the right time and in the right place. It is unique to see.”

The Iowa Democratic Party allowed remote Iowa gatherings in locations across the country and around the world, including one in St. Petersburg.

The caucus crawled there for three hours through confusion and chaos. In the end, Amy Klobuchar won the herd of 106 Snowbirds with 4 of the 9 delegates.

Unlike primary education, voters in a caucus have to “disclose” their votes when they are literally supporting their candidate and then be ready to adjust and / or speak in real time.

One student found that the system was asking many voters.

“The people who are most passionate about candidates are in the spotlight,” said Eduardo Fox-Velazquez, a USF honorary student who started the trip. “Those who are more reluctant and still trying to make a decision would be less inclined to voice and voice their opinions.”

Currently, this system has largely fallen out of favor – only five states use caucuses – but they are making a quick comeback in the election calendar.

Nevada is the third state to vote when there are gatherings next Saturday, February 22.

New Hampshire will host the nation’s first primary event this Tuesday, February 11th.

