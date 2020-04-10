Usher’s killer in ‘HTGAWM’ has been revealed and it’s not who you expect

Spoilers ahead for how to get away from Season 6 murder. After going through a list of potential suspects longer than the Keating 5 rap sheets, the killer identity of HTGAWM has finally been revealed. And really, it wasn’t who you were expecting.

In an April 9 episode, it is explained that Analyze’s Airbnb neighbor, “Sarah Gordon,” is the one who did the deed. She was introduced again in November, and then we learned that she works for Castillo. However, what we did not know so far was who else has her wages. “I know who killed Asher,” one-time suspect Gabriel told Michaela, Connor and Oliver. “It was the FBI.”

It turns out Sarah Gordon is actually the special agent Pollock, the FBI’s interest man and the leading agent in the case against Analyze Co. Gabriel witnessed to her who murdered Usher through the crack under his apartment door, but only saw her boots and earrings. It wasn’t until he arrived at Agent Lanford’s office that he thought Laurel was the one who dropped Asher to death with Brother Poker, that he realized everything was fine. Now that Pollock was aware that he was a witness, he expected Gabriel to be her next target.

a B C

As for the “remaining 4 beats,” they directly confronted Annalize and asked if she had killed Asher. (And yes, she knows they have applied, and they know she knows, too.) Closing back to the United States from Mexico, Annalize somehow managed to tweet the charge of holding a false ID and forging a passport. Now, she is at home under arrest with her mother Ophelia Harkness (Cicik Tyson), who has moved to Philadelphia to “treat” Anna May. Ms. Ophelia’s funny solution to the whole ankle monitor situation: For Annalize to buy a cat to wear the bracelet in its place.

Ophelia’s presence also served as a reminder that she burned down analytics’ childhood home with her daughter Clyde’s sexual abuse inside. The FBI is now trying to pin this arson to Annalize, leading her to suspect that Nate had handed the Denver files to the FBI. (Please don’t let Nate be behind it.)

As usual, all these decisions only led to more questions. Was Asher’s murder part of the FBI’s conspiracy to reduce analytics, or was Pollock a crook agent working with Xavier and the ruthless Birkhead Governor? Nate cut a deal with the FBI? What happened to Annalize Robert’s love interest? Why does Michaela Solomon’s father share the analysis to the FBI? In addition, Bell forgets the lingering questions about whether Wes lived or not, and who killed (or maybe “killed”) Annalize.

With only four episodes left until the end of the HTGAWM series finale, fans need to get their answers right. In the meantime, you most believe Annalise didn’t laugh when she said she was going to “burn all the last of those downed moms.”