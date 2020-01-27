Usher’s musical homage to Prince divides the fans

Usher split the fans in half after taking his toll on Prince at the Grammys last night.

Almost four years after the music legend died of an accidental overdose, his legacy was honored with a performance in which Usher provided a medley of Prince’s most famous hits.

While performing tracks like “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry”, Usher was accompanied by Sheila E on drums, while FKA branches danced next to him and performed on a pole.

WATCH: @Usher is an incredible tribute to the late Prince! Only at the 2020 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/7gMGU8KI9Z

– Opinionated Me (@ opinion8dmecom) January 27, 2020

But in the course of the performance, the fans were firmly divided into two camps. While some claimed that it was a worthy tribute to the purple, others argued that FKA branches were heavily underused.

“So FKA branches are now reduced by a Usher backup dancer?” Asked one user.

Another said: “No fan of FKA Twigs who is demoted to a pole dancer while Usher sings, even if it’s a Prince homage.”

While Usher sings, no FKA Twigs fan becomes a pole dancer, even if it’s a Prince tribute to #GRAMMYs

– Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman), January 27, 2020

So are you telling me that FKA Twigs is here to be a backup dancer for USHER? #TheGrammys pic.twitter.com/xqgTovNgqZ

– Jüdice (@JudiceSay) January 27, 2020

So FKA branches are becoming Usher backup dancers? pic.twitter.com/bvLdkuCVKv

– Pu † o (ง ง ’-’ ︠) ง (@GarbageTaint) January 27, 2020

But others quickly praised it as a performance worthy of Prince’s mercury talent.

“Usher killed this shit … He killed the # GRAMMYS stage. He made the purple / pride proud, ”said one user.

John Legend added, “I just want to say that Usher performed GOAT-level in honor of Prince tonight. He is incredibly talented and works as hard as anyone else in the business. I’ve been watching his careful preparation since @KanyeWeat and opened for him in 04. Inspirational to watch him do his thing. “

Usher has slaughtered the Janet MTV ICON honor, the MJ special and now this Prince tribute. He gets nothing but my respect. pic.twitter.com/YqlB8SS6Ge

– ✷𝕿𝕽𝕬𝕻𝕮𝕽𝖄✷ (@trapcry) January 27, 2020

I just want to say that @usher made an appearance at GOAT level in honor of Prince tonight. He is incredibly talented and works as hard as anyone else in the business. I’ve been watching his careful preparation since @kanyewest and opened for him in 04. Inspirational to watch him do his thing.

– John Legend (@johnlegend) January 27, 2020

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Billie Eilish made history by taking home the prizes for all four major categories – the album of the year, the best new artist, the song of the year, and the record of the year for Bad Guy.

At night there were performances by greats like Eilish, Grande, Lizzo and Aerosmith, which occurred without their drummer Joey Kramer. Lil Nas X also appeared with some of the artists who worked with him on the various remixes of his hit single “Old Town Road”, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus and BTS.

The ceremony also had an emotional live comeback from Demi Lovato after being off the stage for almost two years.