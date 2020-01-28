USIM Cancels Internationalization Program to China | Malaysia

Passengers will stop at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on January 21, 2020 for a thermal screening exam. – Reuters pic

NILAI, January 28 – The University of Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) has canceled its internationalization program for China and Hong Kong with immediate effect after the outbreak of the new corona virus 2019.

His deputy chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni), Prof. Dr. Mohd Rushdan Mohd Jailani said today in a statement that the cancellation will apply until further notice.

He said 14 global Islamic student outreach (GISO) programs were approved for implementation between January and August this year, five of which are scheduled for February.

Mohd Rushdan said the decision also complied with travel warnings from the Malaysian embassy in Beijing that all Malaysians should postpone their trip to 13 cities in China.

GISO has been a standalone program since 2011 to provide USIM students with a platform on which they can actively participate in various types of activities, such as: – Bernama

,