USNS Comfort is used for coronavirus patients, according to Trump

Highlights of Trump’s briefing:

USNS Comfort is open to COVID-19 patients.

Trump considering another round of “direct” payment to Americans.

There are approximately 9,000 ventilators in federal stockpiles.

Trump is skeptical in the new HHS IG report, revealing test questions across the country.

President Trump said the USNS Comfort docked in New York would be open to coronavirus patients. The ship was originally intended to empty a New York hospital bed with only non-COVID-19 patients. The Floating Hospital is now open to patients in New Jersey.

Mr Trump said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo contacted him about comfort. “He asked if it was possible to use the ship for fighting the virus, and we had no idea of ​​it, but we make him do it,” Trump said. He previously praised Cuomo for handling the situation in New York.

“When we enter a critical stage of the battle, we continue to pray to New York and New Jersey people and our entire country,” Trump said Monday.

At the end of Monday, the Navy said the comfort crew had tested positive for COVID-19. “The crew is isolated from patients and other crew,” a Navy statement said. “It will not affect Comfort’s mission. This will not affect Comfort’s ability to accept patients. The ship will follow the protocol and take all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all crew and on-board patients. I’m taking it. “

At a briefing of the Coronavirus Task Force on Monday, the president and his team warned that this would be a tough and painful week for the country. At a briefing on Monday, the President expressed his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and received intensive care.

“I want to make good wishes to my best friend, PM Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” Trump said. “I am very sad to hear that he received intensive care shortly before today. All Americans are praying for his recovery. He was a really good friend. He was very special: strong Don’t give up, don’t stop, don’t give up! ”

Trump rejected the general report of health and welfare service inspectors who surveyed the hospital and found a serious lack of testing, prolonged waiting for results, and a lack of key personal protective equipment. Mr. Trump, who fired an intelligence inspector late on Friday night, appeared to have rejected the report because it was written by the inspector. Inspectors are appointed within the government to remove waste, fraud, and abuse within government agencies.

“Have you heard the word General Inspector? Really?” Trump said, requesting the reporter who asked the question to give him the name of the inspector who wrote the report.

He said there were about 9,000 respirators in stockpiles nationwide to compete for respirators, especially at hotspot nationwide hospitals. Just a short time ago, Admiral Brett Guilloire told reporters he did not say how many ventilation fans were in stock.

But, as the President often points out, nations are also fighting economic battles. The president said that he is seriously considering another round of “direct” payments to Americans as Americans across the country wait for their checks to arrive from the stimulus bill. Such payments require additional laws. Americans are expected to receive their first check up to $ 1,200 per adult this month.

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. surpassed 10,000 on Monday, and experts say that the number of people dying from COVID-19, a disease caused by a new coronavirus, has stabilized in the number of new cases We believe that it will continue to increase even at the beginning of certain regions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned on Sunday of “Face the Nation” that it would be “bad” next week, and even if the implemented mitigation measures began to work, Has not yet reached the peak of the number of deaths.

Forch also rejected the idea that the United States controls the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“It would be a false statement,” he said. “We’re having a hard time controlling it, and that’s the problem at hand.”

In a briefing on Monday, Forch proposed that living in the United States would not return to precoronavirus until a vaccine was available. It can take at least one year.

Mr. Trump also promoted the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine on Sunday, saying that it was “shameful” if it found it worked and wasn’t used in US hospitals. However, Fauci told “Face the Nation” earlier Sunday that “the data is really suggestive.”

“From a scientific point of view, I don’t think it can be effective,” he said.

