WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – The Navy’s hospital ship USNS Comfort is scheduled to leave New York Harbor after it floated for three weeks mostly empty of patients.

Forecasts for the spread of the coronavirus sent the state of New York, stirring, to more than double the hospital’s bed capacity to 53,000.

The federal government was called upon to convert facilities such as the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan into congestion hospitals, but a month after the outage measures, capacity has not been stretched to its limits. Comfort and its 1,000 hospital beds sailed to New York late last month, but were under surveillance to be rarely used.

Mr. Andrew Cuomo met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, and their discussion also included Comfort. They agreed that the ship could be shipped elsewhere.

Of the four overflow hospitals built in the state, only the Javits Center has taken patients so far, according to government officials. Although the construction of the overflow hospital was overseen by the federal government, it was agreed with the New York Department of Health.

The Navy’s hospital ship, equipped with 1,000 berths and 12 operating theaters, was designed to receive patients free of the coronavirus, freeing up resources in medical centers treating the outbreak.

Just outside New York, Westchester County Center was ready to open this week as an overflow hospital, but the question arose as to whether 110 beds were needed as the spread of the coronavirus shows signs of slowing down.

“What we did was prepare for the worst, and if the best happens, we consider ourselves lucky,” said George Latimer, Westchester County Director who owns and runs the center.

Latimer said officials feared what would happen in China, Italy and Spain, where there were more patients than hospital facilities.

“Then we would have people in cribs at the gyms and they wouldn’t have access to proper health care, not enough supplies,” Latimer said in a briefing at Zoom on Wednesday.

“I was criticized in general rather that I am prepared for the worst, rather, that it is assumed that it will not happen and the worst happens,” Latimer added.

Participants: Joseph Spector, Jay Cannon, USA TODAY

Follow Mark Lungariello on Twitter @marklungariello