USPS driver transports mail to areas most affected by coronavirus

Despite all the confusion caused by the coronavirus pandemic, email delivery continues to be one of the most stable parts of society. However, as the number of coronavirus cases increases, US postal workers say it is time to receive Hazard Pay.

Change.org’s petition explains the demand for hazard pay, saying, “We are indispensable during this pandemic and we have to pay for it.” With over 309,000 signatures You.

“As we get deeper into the coronavirus outbreak, post office workers are being forced to work over 12 hours per day,” said the petition. “From dealing with daily rain, sleet, hail, or AC-less postal vehicles, addressing postal vehicle heating restrictions. There is no innovation in carrier delivery methods, no protective clothing or other postal innovations. .office.”

Hazard payment for all USPS employees !!-Sign the petition! https://t.co/fGMLgLw9As @Change Both my dad and grandmother worked at the post office. It is irresponsible to not provide personal protective equipment or provide hazard pay. Sign and hand this petition. Thank you very much

—Lisa Thomas [@ lisarenee9511] April 4, 2020

According to the petition, post office workers carry “blood, sweat, tears” every day, at the expense of “wearing over time with family and mental and psychological abuse by USPS management.”

Post office workers have been regarded as “essential employees” by the government during the ongoing crisis. Lawmakers say the USPS could shut down in the coming months if it doesn’t receive any further support.

According to the USPS, as of April 3, 293 post officials have tested coronavirus-positive. “The safety of employees and customers is our top priority,” the agency told CBS News. Pandemic effects.

According to the USPS, these measures include distributing the cleaning and disinfection of masks, gloves, and products to more than 30,000 locations. Comply with official social distance guidelines. Eliminated the requirement that customers have to sign packages. Updated cleaning policy. Updated vacation policy to “Allow free use of vacations” and 80 hours of paid leave for non-employed employees for “COVID-19 related issues”. Allow some employees to work remotely.

The agency said in a statement, “Postal Service provides the necessary medicines and social security checks, and is the primary delivery service for online purchases.” “Postal Service is an essential service to comply with evacuation orders or other restrictions on social distance in certain places of state or municipalities.”

Social media users have expressed support for the petition, and some have said that employees are putting their health at risk while commuting or traveling to various locations.

Twitter user Matthias Rex wrote that his father had to take the subway to get a USPS job in New York City. According to the New York Department of Health, Manhattan has more than 9,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

My dad works at the USPS and has to work five days a week on the subway. There are many other NYC employees and families that may benefit from this.

Hazard Payments for All USPS Employees-Sign Petitions! https://t.co/b48QaQksSw

— MatthiasRex [@MattTheHumanBoy] April 4, 2020

Others say they are helping postal employees keep their business running throughout the pandemic.

USPS employees are responsible for me and many other businesses that can still be run during this pandemic. They want Hazard Pay and need to make it happen. Sign the petition. Https://t.co/e54XAyWP4l by @Change

—𝚔𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚞𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚑𝚊𝚖☾ [@KerinCunningham] April 4, 2020

“USPS employees are indispensable, unrecognized, and tremendously diligent, giving us whatever they need to do their jobs, such as hazard pay, raises, and PPE,” said film critic Scott Weinberg. Please. “

USPS employees are essential, unreputed and tremendously hardworking people. Give them hazard pay, raises, PPE, and anything else they need to do their job.

—Scott Weinberg [@scottEweinberg] April 4, 2020

