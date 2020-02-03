USS Fitzgerald returns to sea for testing after the 2017 collision

February 3 (UPI) – The USS Fitzgerald is back at sea, the U.S. Navy said on Monday after repairs after a 2017 collision that killed seven sailors.

The guided missile destroyer left Huntington Ingalls Industries’ repair shop in Pascagoula, Miss., Early Monday to demonstrate its capabilities. Upon his return, the crew’s training and certification will begin.

The ship is expected to resume operations in late spring 2020.

The USS Fitzgerald was first launched from dry dock in April 2019 after the hull and ceiling structures had been repaired.

The ship was also repaired and modernized mechanically, electrically, communication and computer-aided.

“Since we launched the ship last April, our efforts have focused on restoring ship systems, performing pier side tests, and preparing the ship for the sea,” said Tom Anderson, NAVSEA’s maintenance and modernization director Surface ships at the Navy Regional Maintenance Center said in a statement.

“The government team worked hand in hand on this extraordinarily complex task to get Fitzgerald at sea and ultimately back into the fleet,” said Anderson.

The ship collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan in June 2017. Initial results showed that the crew on board the USS Fitzgerald had not taken any suitable measures to avoid the accident. No one was charged in the incident.

“The complexity of this overhaul was challenging, but our Bath Iron Works planning team and the water team (at Huntington Ingalls Industries) are doing repairs and upgrades to get Fitzgerald back to our deadly and operational sailors,” said Rear Arm , Jim Downey of the Navy Regional Maintenance Center said last year after the Fitzgerald launched.